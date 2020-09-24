'Fargo' Season 4: Chris Rock on 'playing my grandfather' as a Kansas City mob boss

"Fargo" is heading out of the snow.

FX's acclaimed limited series returns for a fourth season Sunday (9 EDT/PDT; Mondays on Hulu), its first since 2017. The latest chapter in the anthology series shifts the action back in time (to 1950) and to points below its Northern Plains roots (Kansas City, Missouri) for a timely look at the role of immigrants and warring crime bosses.

Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon, a mob boss battling the Italians – led by Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman) – who, over three decades (as seen in an extended prologue), muscled out the Irish and Jews. To maintain peace, the groups trade young children, and their rivals raise them as their own.

The new season lacks a sensational murder in the opening scenes but features a narrator, Ethelrida Smutny (E’myri Crutchfield), the biracial daughter of funeral home operators, who acts as the "moral center" of the season, says creator Noah Hawley.

The series, based on Joel and Ethan Coen's Oscar-winning 1996 film, shifted production to Chicago from Calgary, Canada, but was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, and only shot its final episodes last month.

Our critic's take: Review: Chris Rock leads a slow-but-steady 'Fargo' Season 4

Rock, 55, and Hawley, 53, sat down with USA TODAY earlier this year to talk about the new season, how Rock effectively came to play a version of his real-life murderous grandfather, and the identity of this season's hero.

What did you want to explore going into the new season?

Noah Hawley: "Fargo" is always a story about America, on some level, and I like the idea of going back in time to look at a very seminal period in American history. I had this idea about these two families, these two criminal organizations, where they trade their youngest sons in order to keep the peace as an insurance policy. And I thought that was a really interesting dynamic. It created a lot of conflict, but it also was a way to look at assimilation and immigration and this collision that took place in northern cities.

Since the Irish family is named Milligan, was the seed of it planted with Bokeem Woodbine's Mike Milligan in Season 2, or was that just a reference point?

Hawley: It was a reference point. Bokeem had one of the great performances in the last 10 years. And I just started to think ‘Where did that guy come from?’ So some of the story is a reaction to that. Ben Whishaw plays an Irish guy who was first traded to the Hebrews and then traded to the Italians, so you have this Irish-Jewish-Italian guy who’s raising this African American kid. So it feels like that’s America at it’s best.

Jeremie Harris as Leon Bittle, Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, Corey Hendrix as Omie Sparkman and Glynn Turman as Doctor Senator in "Fargo." More

And Chris, you’ve been a longtime fan of the show?

Chris Rock: I was a long, long, longtime fan of the show. It was just the best show on television. "Game of Thrones," "Atlanta," "Fargo," in any particular order you want them. "Fargo" is the hardest one because it starts over; it’s a new show every freakin’ year.

So how did this come about?

Rock: He called up, he wanted a meeting, and, honestly, I didn’t even think he was calling me for "Fargo." Half of my calls, people offer me acting roles, but the other half are like, ‘Hey, can you do my kid’s bar mitzvah,’ you know? But my agent had to make me go to the meeting.

Chris Rock stars as African American mob boss Loy Cannon in Season 4 of FX's "Fargo." More

Story continues