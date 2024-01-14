'Fargo' finale: Season 5 cast; where and when to watch Episode 10 on TV, streaming

Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon in "Fargo."

The finale for the latest season of "Fargo" is headed to screens on Tuesday.

The fifth installment of the hit anthology series on FX and based on the 1996 Coen brothers movie of the same name, Season 5 of "Fargo" first returned in November 2023 to critical acclaim.

Set in 2019, Season 5 took viewers to Minnesota and North Dakota over its 10-episode run. The season finds Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (played by Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities after an unexpected series of events, where she is suddenly "plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind," the series synopsis reads.

USA TODAY TV critic Kelly Lawler rated the new season four out of four stars, writing it's "as sparkling as the snow that covers the cold Minnesota streets in October."

Lawler said the season "hits the sweet spot for an anthology: Familiar but still utterly unique, surprising even devoted fans at every turn and making you beg for more."

Here's what to know about Season 5 of "Fargo," including where you can watch or stream the upcoming finale.

When is the 'Fargo' Season 5 finale?

Season 5 premiered in November. New episodes aired Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and episodes are able to stream on Hulu the next day.

Episode 10, the season finale, titled "Bisquik," will air on FX Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

'Fargo' Season 5 cast

The latest installment stars Juno Temple as Dot Lyon, Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman, Joe Keery as Tillman's son Gator, and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Dot's mother, Lorraine Lyon.

David Rysdahl, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, Richa Moorjani, Sienna King and Dave Foley fill out the rest of the cast.

Watch the 'Fargo' Season 5 finale trailer

FX Networks released the trailer for the final episode, "Bisquik," on Jan. 11. According to the episode description, "Lorraine makes a visit and Dot prepares biscuits."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Fargo' Season 5 finale: Cast; how to watch Episode 10