Fargo boss teases return of major villain in season 4

Fargo the TV series is finally about to air its fourth season, moving things to a new setting with a focus on a new cast of characters.

Set in 1950s Kansas City, season 4 will focus on the fight between two crime families; one led by Chris Rock's Loy Cannon, the other headed by Tommaso Ragno's Donatello Faddo. To try and ensure that a full-blown war doesn't break out, the two men send their sons to go live with the other family.

Other cast members include Scott Pilgrim vs the World star Jason Schwartzman as another of Donatello's children, while James Bond star Ben Whishaw will play someone named Rabbi Milligan.

That name may sound familiar to those of you who watched season 2, as it featured a hitman with the same surname. It looks like that's more than just a reference, as writer and showrunner Noah Hawley tells TVLine: "It's no coincidence that Ben Whishaw’s character is named Milligan."

Hawley notes that the season will deal with what it means be white in America. Obviously, African Americans were treated as lesser citizens in America at the time, but the showrunner points out that Italians were also not seen as a true part of US society at that point either. How and when they "became white" is something Hawley wants to explore.





A man who knows how to play the cards he's dealt. Ben Whishaw is Rabbi Milligan in #FargoFX. Premieres Sunday at 9pm on FX & next day on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/7GafV3vShk — Fargo (@FargoFX) September 25, 2020





Fargo was originally meant to premiere its fourth season earlier this year, but obviously pushed back due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fargo season 4 will premiere on FX tomorrow night (September 27) at 9pm and Hulu the next day, in the United States.

