Fargo boss hints show will end with season 5

Fargo boss Noah Hawley has hinted that the show could be ending soon.

The crime series aired its fourth season last year and when asked about the fifth season Hawley said that, while it's still coming together, he could see how it "might wrap up this anthology".

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Hawley revealed that while nothing official has been confirmed, he'd like to "create an ending" for the show.

Photo credit: matthias clamer - Fox

Related: Fargo season 4 rights the wrongs of the past with a chaotic queer romance

"Yeah, I think so. I don’t have it yet. I have pieces that will have to survive. They're not connected. I think it would be good to create an ending, and deliberately come to something, knowing it's the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology," Hawley explained when asked if he had anything lined up for Fargo season five.

Away from Fargo, Hawley has plans to work on the Alien franchise as part of an upcoming TV series for FX. He described the Aliens catalogue as "great monster movies" and said that he finds it "really interesting".

Explaining the new series in more detail, Hawley said: "What's next for me, it looks like, is [an] Alien series for FX, taking on that franchise and those amazing films by Ridley Scott and James Cameron and David Fincher.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Related: Fargo boss teases return of major villain in season 4

"Those are great monster movies, but they're not just monster movies. They're about humanity trapped between our primordial, parasitic past and our artificial intelligence future – and they're both trying to kill us.

"Here you have human beings and they can't go forward and they can't go back. So I find that really interesting."

Fargo airs on FX in the US and on Channel 4 in the UK.

This month, Digital Spy Magazine counts down the 50 greatest LGBTQ+ TV characters since the Stonewall riots. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Story continues

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like