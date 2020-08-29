A farewell to arts? Teachers fear coronavirus budget cuts may target art, music classes

If Becca Graves could press through the less pleasant parts of her junior year schedule at her small-town Massachusetts high school – the peers whose personalities perturbed her, the classes she didn’t care for – she could make it to Ms. E’s art class.

There she could relax, be herself, express her emotions without fear of judgment. Her anxieties eased as she focused on drawing assignments or molded clay figures with her fingers.

“I want to say it’s almost like a new coping skill,” said Graves, 17. “The art room at our school is a safe space.”

She ate lunch there daily rather than in the crowded cafeteria, as did a dozen or so other Murdock High School students. Despite their diverse lifestyles and political views, Graves said, one thing united them: their love for Nicole Elias: Ms. E.

When Graves starts her senior year in September, escaping to art class may no longer be an option.

Elias, along with all eight other teachers of specials, or elective classes – art, music and physical education – at Winchendon Public Schools, received notice that her contract would not be renewed because of budget constraints.

The teacher layoffs come as cash-strapped school districts nationwide must implement costly safety measures to prevent COVID-19’s spread and to equip students with the devices remote learning requires in the meantime.

Winchendon wasn't the only Massachusetts school district faced with making controversial budget cuts. In June, dozens of people gathered on the common and around Leominster city hall to rally in support of that school system and the more than 100 staff members who had received unemployment notices.

Any school administrators pinning their hopes to another congressional relief bill have been disappointed so far. While House Democrats signed off in May on a $3 trillion bill that included more than $100 billion for schools, the Senate has resisted calls for additional aid to state and local governments.

Winchendon already was tasked with trimming $600,000 from its 2021 fiscal year budget before COVID-19 closed schools in March, according to district superintendent Joan Landers. Adding to the cost were expenditures in anticipation of students’ return: replacing carpeted floors with tile, testing air conditioning systems, storing excess furniture to allow for social distancing and supplying bus drivers with personal protective equipment.

In a town of 10,000 with five public schools, teacher salaries make up much of the budget. Each cut is close to the bone.

“Everything in our budget is essential,” Landers said. “That’s the hardest part.”

As pressure builds on school districts for more cuts, experts fear the move to single out specials programs portends a nationwide trend that may disrupt the “whole child” approach to education, hinder academic growth and disproportionately hurt low-income families.

School districts struggling to navigate shrinking budgets may ask core subject teachers to incorporate art, music and physical education into their lesson plans to save on salaries, said Kristi Wilson, president of the American Association of School Administrators – an idea she opposes.

“We have a real opportunity to return back to what is good about education and the whole child,” Wilson said. “But we’re not going to do that if we push to cut the arts, and I fear that's coming.”

Kristi Wilson is the American Association of School Administrators president and superintendent of Arizona's Buckeye Elementary School District.

Arts and the achievement gap

Specials teachers across the country fear it, too.

In an open letter to school administrators, National Art Education Association president Thom Knab requested that they keep art programs a priority “even amid difficult budget decisions.”

