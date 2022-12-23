Farewell, 2022
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Trade in goods, advance report (Nov)
S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index (Oct.)
FHFA U.S. home price index (Oct.)
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Pending Home Sales (Nov.)
Featured Earnings
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) (Q1) EPS estimates for $2.98 compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of seven cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.
Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE:CVM) (Q1) EPS estimates for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.
RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) (Q4) EPS estimates for nine cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
ChitogenX Corp. (C.CHGX) (Q3) EPS estimates for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (T.CMC) (Q2) EPS estimates for loss of one cent, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.
Sernova Corp. (T.SVA) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial Jobless Claims (week of Dec. 24)
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Chicago PMI (Dec.)
Featured Earnings
None Available
Canada
Featured Earnings
Spetz Inc. (C.SPTZ) (Q4) estimates for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.