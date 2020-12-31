Farewell 2020, sport's bizarro year of fear, decay and positive distraction

Barney Ronay
·10 min read

It was the worst of times. And in between it was also – just to be clear – the worst of times all over again. Farewell 2020. No need to write. Don’t, as they say, let the door hit your arse on the way out.

The lamps went out across the sporting world in the second week of March. In the months since they have flickered back on, emergency generators fired up, an ersatz version of reality winched into place, with its tinny fanfare and digitised cheers. Beneath this dressing the year in sport has been much like the year everywhere else.

One of the functions of sport is to hold a mirror up to the world. In that sense 2020 did deliver, dishing up a wretched narrative of micro-decay and macro-collapse, of rancour, fear and unceasing anxiety.

Related: 2020 wasn't all bad: sporting tales that lifted the lockdown gloom

This was also a year when sport was revealed in its base elements. First as a gaudy irrelevance to the urgency of real life; then as both distraction and consolation; and finally, at times, as a source of hope, a sign of species resistance. Through all this there was the feeling of a tipping point being reached. Sport without fans raised an awkward question nobody has really wanted to face in the past few decades of wild televised growth.

The founding dynamic of spectator sport, the importance of real-life humans, has been chipped away at and downgraded. At the elite level football fans are less and less key to the business model with every passing year. The empty‑stadium spectacle of the past year has thrown this into dramatic relief. Big Sport, and Big Football in particular, has rolled on, servicing its broadcast contracts, thrilling its robot audience, refereed by television, fanned out across the entire multi‑platform weekend. Lines have been crossed and ground conceded. How much of it will we get back when this is over?

Rewind to the start of the year and it is worth remembering that even in those brief pre-pandemic months the world was already on fire. Literally so in Australia where Big Bash and Shield cricket matches were interrupted in January by bushfires that spanned an area of New South Wales three times the size of Yorkshire. “This is a challenge on two metrics: visibility and breathing,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson noted. And to be fair, those are both important metrics.

In February the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl thanks to a sensational fourth-quarter comeback, a turnaround that felt, at the time, like the big sporting collapse story of the year. At the end of that month Australia staged a hugely successful Women’s T20 cricket World Cup, a record crowd for a women’s event cramming itself into the MCG to see the hosts take the title and confirm that Australian team as one of the great sporting juggernauts of the age. At which point, enter: the bizarro world.

Talk of a new flu-like bug had swirled vaguely in the background since December. Shots of masked people had flickered across the news channels. Most things don’t happen. This one did. And in this disaster movie version of 2020, sport was right there in the opening scenes, the barking dog at the screen door, bellwether of impending collapse.

In an odd twist, the first visible sign of the gathering wave was Mikel Arteta’s positive test on 12 March: cap on a genuinely strange year for Arteta, which veered through FA Cup winner, candidate for the sack and in between a kind of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of sport’s Covid meltdown. Like the duke, Arteta was of course a plaything of wider forces. The following day the Premier League and Football League were suspended. Within a week schools were shut, the skies empty and Europe had entered the dead zone.

For more than two months, sport was simply an absence. For a while discussion of its return was scoffed at, dismissed as reckless or inappropriate – an attitude that grew in part out of the government’s own policy shifts.

When the history of the UK’s Covid-19 response is written we will perhaps get to the bottom of how far the government intended to pursue the idea of herd immunity, allowing the virus to “run through” the population, as voiced by the prime minister himself in one of his bizarrely mannered and incoherent TV appearances.

Sport will be at the centre of that. Those who were present at Anfield on 11 March as Liverpool hosted Atlético Madrid felt the strangeness of this situation, as 5,000 Spanish citizens arrived from a place where schools were already closed to drink and eat, and work, in an unmasked, entirely unprepared English city. In the end it was the Premier League and EFL who took the lead, calling off their own events in defiance of official guidance. And so we entered the age of cancellation.

In mid-March Euro 2020 was postponed and replaced by another event also called Euro 2020, which will – keep up – take place in 2021, thereby enabling a significant saving on stationery, coasters and temporary signage. There are some small mercies here. No single host will bear the vast costs of a rescheduling. But it is also a wretched end to a wretchedly bodged version of Europe’s showpiece tournament.

The Tokyo Olympics hung on a bit longer before giving in. Olympic rescheduling is likely to cost an extra £2bn, an absurdity in its own right. If ever proof were required that this mobile sporting city-state has become ludicrously bloated, here it is.

Related: Fire, fury and defiance: a year of disrupted sport unlike any other – in pictures

Meanwhile other things kept not happening. Amateur sport was gutted, filleted, desiccated and reduced to a peculiar dance around torturous and often unworkable restrictions on public gathering. More than a hundred men’s and women’s amateur football leagues were cancelled. Large numbers of volunteer, community and informal sports activities were scrubbed and in some cases rubbed out for good. An unquantifiable number of people of all ages who might have taken a first step into sport or physical activity were stopped from doing so. Jobs and careers were furloughed, cancelled or interrupted.

Into this sporting vacuum an unintended consequence intruded, powered by a self-owning intervention from the health secretary Matthew Hancock.

On 2 April, Hancock suggested footballers should help fund the financial protection of their own industry and employers. A couple of days later, in a more bizarre intervention, he also suggested footballers should fund hospices. Hancock’s clumsy attempts at misdirection and finger-pointing were another source of fuel for something new, the rise of the activist sportsperson.

Marcus Rashford was already involved with the FareShare charity, helping the campaign to deliver meals to children in Greater Manchester who were missing out because of lockdown. By mid-June Rashford was writing an open letter to the UK government about child poverty, and changing public policy in the process as the following day school meal provision was extended into the summer holidays.

Elsewhere, sports people had already begun to find their voices. US sport was the stage for strikes and protests early in the year in the wake of some high-profile cases of police brutality. Donald Trump, a loser in November, dismissed the NBA as “a political organisation”. His deputy, Mike Pence, had already suggested pro basketball was in league with Chinese communism. Confinement and hardship sharpened this process.

Sport has not been silent, from footballers speaking out about discrimination, to Lewis Hamilton’s discovery of his own powerful political platform. Some will point to Hamilton’s tax exile status, his highfalutin lifestyle. But politics doesn’t only belong to the disadvantaged, just as the idea of “keeping politics out of sport” has always been a nonsense. Silent acceptance of the status quo is also political. Sports industries that enrich the top end and leave the bottom to struggle are political. A lack of fair representation is political, whether you protest against it or silently acquiesce. The accompanying discourse, the friction over this intrusion is also valuable. Sport is providing a service here, and more power to it.

Back to the calendar, and as the world started to move again sport was there hammering at the gates. Elite football did something amazing in midsummer, reconstructing itself inside a biosecure bubble as a purely televisual spectacle. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland scored the first goal of football’s plague-age, then celebrated by the corner flag in an amusing pastiche of social distancing.

In England, Project Restart – aka Project No Refunds – saw off the naysayers of Project Sabotage. The Premier League and EFL relaunched with startling efficiency in June. Liverpool got to complete their annihilation of the field, completing a first league title this century to the sound of distant fireworks.

In the Euro-bubble, Bayern Munich won the Champions League, making it three trophies in his first eight months for Hansi Flick. Elsewhere Hamilton won his first race of the Covid-world season on 12 July in Styria, start of an extraordinary run that sealed another title and his place as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

Tennis, a game of travel, hotels and constant churn, was almost entirely derailed but recovered enough for Novak Djokovic to dominate one side of the tour, and for Iga Swiatek to follow Sofia Kenin in winning a first grand slam this year. Serena Williams’s pursuit of Margaret Court’s all-time 24 grand slam titles was strangled by events. Williams will be 40 next year. Don’t bet against her.

Cricket fell apart for a while. Tours, series and a men’s World T20 were postponed. The entire English season seemed close to collapse, but pulled itself together admirably. The biosecure Indian Premier League became the centrepiece of the year, the final in Dubai drawing a TV audience of 200 million people, and giving the sport a glimpse of its own recentred future.

Boxing flourished, given a huge boost in February by Tyson Fury’s wonderfully skilful defeat of Deontay Wilder, then driven on by its own freelance flexibility and the entrepreneurial spirit of its fighters and promoters. Oddly enough, at a time when health and safety in sport has become paramount, when concerns about head injuries are promising a major restyling of team sports, the grand old business of punching people in the head until they black out is absolutely thriving.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trade blows during their bout for Wilder&#x002019;s WBC and Fury&#x002019;s lineal heavyweight title in February 2020.
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trade blows during their bout for Wilder’s WBC and Fury’s lineal heavyweight title in February 2020. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

For now we roll on into a new year when sport will return with a breathless calendar, an industry trying to catch up with itself. There are things that need to be fixed. Player welfare, fatigue and mental exhaustion are likely to become even more major concerns.

Like every industry, sport has its share of opportunists and disaster capitalists. Football’s authorities have already begun to shunt forward some dramatic plans for altering the game. Women’s sport has been hit disproportionately hard by cutbacks. Participation, grassroots and the physical connection to actual live sport will, as ever, be marginalised.

The Christmas and new year weekends would normally have seen around a million people travelling to watch sport in the UK alone. For now we have been reduced by circumstance to consumers, passive receivers of a televised product. The year to come will see a return to some version of the old normal. How that has changed in the interim remains to be seen.

Latest Stories

  • The 4 biggest problems plaguing the Raptors during winless start

    There are no shortage of problems to point out, but four trends stand out as the main reasons why the Raptors are losing.

  • Zdeno Chara parts ways with Bruins to sign with Capitals

    Zdeno Chara is leaving the team he has captained for the last 14 seasons.

  • LeBron James celebrates 36th birthday with another incredible milestone

    Happy birthday to The King.

  • Unbeaten Finland shuts out Slovakia, setting up first-place battle with Canada

    Finland improved to 3-0 at the world junior hockey championship with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

  • LaMelo Ball breaks out as Hornets crush Mavericks in Dallas

    Ball flashed his upside as the Hornets won in yet another blowout by an NBA road team.

  • Israel Adesanya to fight Jan Blachowicz in battle of champions at UFC 259

    Israel Adesanya will move up in weight and challenge fellow UFC champion Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259 in March.

  • Philip Rivers admits Sunday could be his final game in the NFL: 'We're not guaranteed anything'

    Philip Rivers isn't ready to call it a career yet, but he knows NFL teams could feel differently.

  • NBA announces no new positive COVID-19 tests after season's first week

    The NBA announced encouraging news from the first full week of its new season.

  • Terrell Owens says Donovan McNabb was out drinking the night before Super Bowl puking incident

    Terrell Owens says he knows "for a fact" Donovan McNabb was out drinking before Super Bowl XXXIX.

  • A way too early look at the 2021 fantasy football season

    It's never too early to start thinking about the 2021 fantasy football season.

  • Fantasy Hockey Draft Prep: Previewing the forwards

    Let's continue our fantasy hockey positional previews with the most important position: Forwards.

  • Jason Witten set to break all-time games mark for tight ends

    When Jason Witten entered the NFL 17 years ago as a third-round pick in Dallas, his famously blunt coach, Bill Parcells, delivered him a simple message.“He taught me early on, reliability, dependability, consistency, that’s how you make it in this game,” Witten said Wednesday. “Those are traits that I’ve kept near and dear to me for my entire career.”For nearly two decades that included a one-year interruption in the “Monday Night Football” announcing booth, Witten has taken that advice to heart.The 38-year-old Witten has missed only one game in 17 seasons in the NFL and will break Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez’s record for tight ends with his 271st career game in Sunday’s season finale for the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) against the Denver Broncos (5-10).“To have an opportunity like this, I think that’s just the way I tried to play,” Witten said. “I think in this league, the minute you feel like you’ve arrived or you belong, you’re going to get passed up. I think my advantage and kind of my edge for me was that every day of every moment, I never felt like this game owed me anything. I had to go earn it. That’s go out there and play. You hear people talk about it often. It’s a ‘show me’ game.”Witten has shown plenty in a career that featured 11 Pro Bowl berths, first-team All-Pro selections in 2007 and 2010, and some of the most prolific stats anyone has put up at the position.He had eight seasons with at least 75 catches, four 1,000-yard campaigns and ranks second all-time at the position with 1,228 receptions and 13,046 yards, and is fifth with 74 TDs.The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal for a veteran presence in the tight ends room and are pleased with what they got despite only 13 catches for 69 yards.“He’s been great for the tight ends, he’s been great for me, he’s been great for our offence,” coach Jon Gruden said. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to have a lot of team gatherings, team meals, team meetings because of the protocols and the quarantines and all that stuff. But he’s had a real impact on our guys. ... He’s one of the great war daddies of all-time and he’s going to break Tony Gonzalez’s record on Sunday, and it’s great to have been a small part of that.”Witten said he hasn’t decided whether he wants to try to come back next season or retire for good. He stepped away once already after the 2017 season to replace Gruden as analyst on “Monday Night Football” for ESPN.That didn’t go well and Witten returned to the Cowboys in 2019 before signing with the Raiders this past off-season. Gruden said he believes Witten could follow his path again and get into coaching if he wanted.“I think he’d be a great coach,” Gruden said. “I think after seeing what we went through this year, I’d say hell no, I think he’s going to get back into TV or go do something else. But yeah, I think he’d be a stellar coach. I think he’d be a Tom Landry, a Bill Cowher. I think he’s got very good football intellect, he’s got great motivational skills, he’s an excellent communicator and he loves the game.”NOTES: DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) was placed on IR. ... DE Takk McKinley, who was claimed off waivers in November, won’t play this season for the Raiders. He went on IR with a groin injury as soon as he arrived and hasn’t recovered. ... S Jeff Heath (concussion) was activated from IR and DB Daryl Worley was activated from the COVID-19 list. ... RB Jalen Richard was placed on the COVID-19 list. ... T Trent Brown (knee), G Denzelle Good (ankle), DT Maurice Hurst (calf) and DB Lamarcus Joyner (thigh) did not practice.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • As Cowboys enter watershed offseason with Dak Prescott, his offensive coordinator is expected to get opportunity elsewhere

    Given Prescott’s unresolved contract situation, would he have any input on the next coordinator, which would be Prescott’s third in four seasons?

  • Sweden's world junior win streak snaps with 4-3 OT loss to Russia

    EDMONTON — Russia snapped Sweden's extended win streak at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday, clinching a 4-3 overtime victory in Edmonton.  Marat Khusnutdinov scored the game winner with just 5.6 seconds left in extra time.  Yegor Afanasiev, Rodion Amirov and Kirill Kirsanov all scored in regulation and Russia's record improved to 2-1-0-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses).  Sweden (2-0-1-0) forced the three-on-three overtime when, with a minute left on the clock, New Jersey Devils prospect Alexander Holtz released a rocket of a shot that bounced off the shin of Noel Gunler and into the Russian net.  Holtz and Vancouver Canucks prospect Arvid Costmar also scored in regulation.  Sweden went into Wednesday's game having won 54 straight in group play at the tournament. The Swedes will face the U.S. in a final preliminary round game on Thursday. Russia will play in the quarterfinals Saturday. GERMANY 5, SWITZERLAND 4 Germany withstood a late barrage to beat Switzerland 5-4 and improve to 1-1-0-2 in preliminary round play.  The victory secured the Germans a spot in Saturday's quarterfinals.  Buffalo Sabres prospect John-Jason Peterka opened the scoring 4:38 in, added a second goal before the end of the first period, and completed his hat trick with an empty-net strike late in the third.  Tim Stutzle, picked third overall by the Ottawa Senators at this year's NHL draft, had two goals and three assists for the Germans.  Germany was up 5-2 with less than three minutes on the clock, but Switzerland (0-0-0-4) refused to go quietly, with Noah Meier and Simon Knak adding goals in the final minutes.  Noah Delemont and Ronny Daehler also scored for the Swiss.  Germany's Florian Bugl stopped 31-of-35 shots, and Thibault Fatton made 20 saves for Switzerland.  FINLAND 6, SLOVAKIA 0 Finland improved to 3-0 with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place. The win sets up a showdown with Canada (3-0) for first place in Group A on New Year's Eve. Samuel Helenius scored two goals for Finland, while Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell added singles. Finland outshot Slovakia 50-12. Slovakia finished the preliminary round with one regulation win, one overtime loss and two regulation losses. The team has secured a spot in the quarterfinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Ball, Hornets dominate Mavs' home opener in 118-99 win

    DALLAS — LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets blew out Dallas 118-99 in the Mavericks' home opener Wednesday night.Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half, giving the Hornets a 25-point lead coming off their first win — over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets — after an 0-2 start.Charlotte silenced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who are still without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis as the 7-foot-3 Latvian recovers from knee surgery.Still, Dallas was coming off its first victory after dropping the first two games as well, a 51-point blowout at the Los Angeles Clippers that included an NBA-record halftime lead of 50 points (77-27).“For us it’s just about building and growing,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “We didn’t have the best training camp. There’s a lot of factors there, but I believe now we have found our footing.”The Hornets were up 68-57 at the break and outscored Dallas 30-12 in the third quarter. Doncic was limited to 12 points for the game and sat the fourth with the game out of reach while Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 18 points.“Their game plan was to come out as aggressively and as physically as they could and try to take any rhythm out of our game,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “They succeeded on some levels. It’s clear Luka doesn’t have his rhythm yet.”Charlotte went 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the third while the Mavericks missed their first nine after the break from long range, including three in one possession, and finished the quarter 1 of 15 from beyond the arc. Dallas was 11 of 41 for the game.Ball, the third overall pick in the draft, finished 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from deep and made all four free throws to easily beat the high from his first three games of 13 points. The 19-year-old had eight rebounds and five assists.“He's growing up right before our eyes,” Bridges said. “As long as he's playing his game and having fun, we just want to focus on the defensive end.”Devonte Graham's 3 gave the Hornets their first 25-point lead, and Jalen McDaniels made it 90-60 midway through the third with an alley-oop layup.The Hornets had no trouble with a Western Conference playoff qualifier from last season despite 4-of-16 shooting from Gordon Hayward, who scored 11 points.TIP-INSHornets: Washington, McDaniels and centre Bismack Biyombo had little trouble getting good looks close to the rim, combining to go 11 of 18 from the field. Washington scored 11 points, McDaniels 10 and Biyombo nine. ... All 16 of Bridges' rebounds were on the defensive end.Mavericks: Porzingis went through his first full workout Tuesday after Dallas returned from its season-opening three-game trip. Carlisle says Porzingis is still on track for a January debut. ... Dallas shot 30% in the second half after being right at 50% at halftime. ... Doncic backup Jalen Brunson scored 16 points, and Maxi Kleber had 12 — all on first-quarter 3-pointers.TESTY JOHNSONJames Johnson was ejected along with Cody Martin after the two had an altercation late in the fourth quarter. Johnson, a newcomer who figured to add toughness to the Dallas roster, was called for a technical from the bench in the first quarter before even entering the game.UP NEXTHornets: Memphis visits Charlotte on Friday after sweeping the season series last year. The Hornets had won the previous five meetings.Mavericks: Miami visits Dallas on Friday in what could be the third meeting between Doncic and Slovenian countryman Goran Dragic. Doncic is 0-4 against the Heat, who have won six consecutive games against the Mavericks.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSchuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • 20 things we liked seeing in the NFL in 2020

    Among our favorites: Lamar's legendary MNF performance. Tom Brady's instant meme lapse. And Derrick Henry's nastiness.

  • Kyle Trask's early struggles spark No. 6 Oklahoma's Cotton Bowl blowout of No. 7 Florida

    Oklahoma rushed for over 400 yards against a depleted Gators team.

  • Hammon takes over for Popovich, 1st women to direct NBA team

    SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team, taking over the San Antonio Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.James celebrated his 36th birthday with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Lakers’ third double-digit victory. The teams will compete the two-game set Friday night.Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar DeRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks. Popovich was applauded as he exited the court by several of the team’s family members in attendance.Hammon took over the team’s huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich’s ejection. Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history.Tim Duncan took over last season when Popovich was ejected against Portland on Nov. 16, 2019. The Hall of Famer opted not to return as assistant this season.A three-time All-American at Colorado State, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA as well as overseas before retiring to join Popovich’s staff in 2014.Dennis Schroder had 21 points, Anthony Davis had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers. Dejounte Murray had 29 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Spurs.HEAT 119, BUCKS 108MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat engineered a 58-point turnaround against the Milwaukee Bucks in 24 hours. And just like that, an embarrassing loss was avenged.Goran Dragic scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Heat beat the Bucks a day after Milwaukee made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers on the way to a 47-point romp on Miami’s home floor.Tyler Herro had 21 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by 14 early in the second half and rallied to get a split of the two-game, two-night series against the team that finished with the NBA’s best record in each of the past two regular seasons.Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 26 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists — for the Bucks.CELTICS 126, GRIZZLIES 107BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 18 of his 42 points in the second quarter and Boston pulled away to its 10th straight victory over Memphis.Brown matched his career best of 34 points with three minutes left in the third and tied a career-high with seven 3-pointers made. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points, and Marcus Smart had 14.Hours after announcing they will be without leading scorer and reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant for three to five weeks because of a sprained ankle, the Grizzlies lost for the third time in four games. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis.NETS 135, HAWKS 141NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving shook off three rough quarters to score 17 of his 25 points in the fourth, Kevin Durant had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Brooklyn handed Atlanta its first loss.In the opener of a two-game series between the teams that was almost entirely about offence — the third game in Nets franchise where both teams had 100 points through three quarters — Irving couldn’t get into the act. He was just 3 for 16 from the field and getting badly outplayed by point guard counterpart Trae Young. But he made three 3-pointers in the final period after missing all seven through three as the Nets rallied to win after dropping two straight following their 2-0 start.Young had 30 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, and John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawks won their first three for the first time since 2016.HORNETS 118, MAVERICKS 99DALLAS (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Charlotte blew out Dallas in the Mavericks’ home opener.Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half, giving the Hornets a 25-point lead coming off their first win, over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.Charlotte silenced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who are still without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis as the 7-foot-3 Latvian recovers from knee surgery. Doncic had 12 points.The Associated Press

  • Will Ohio State get revenge on Clemson? Opposing coaches break down College Football Playoff semifinal

    What can Ohio State do this year to pull the upset? We spoke to 10 coaches and scouts familiar with Ohio State and Clemson to see how the teams stack up this season.

  • Spurs' Becky Hammon becomes first woman to work as acting NBA head coach

    Gregg Popovich's ejection opened the door for some NBA history.