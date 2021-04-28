Fares to build apartment complex in Liverpool

Renowned for his prominent land developments in Dartmouth, Francis Fares has decided to add his footprint to Queens County.

Fares, owner of Dartmouth-based Fares & Co. Dev. Inc., recently purchased waterfront property in Liverpool from Upper Deck Developments. The property is located behind Bristol Hall and will be the location of a 36-unit apartment building near Mersey and Bristol Avenues.

Fares sees it as an opportune time to invest on the South Shore.

“I believe there is room for economic growth in rural Nova Scotia. It’s becoming, with this pandemic, a desirable place to go and I believe there is a need for good clean housing right now,” he said in a phone interview. “There’s a lot of people retiring and they don’t want to mow the lawn or move the snow. They would rather live in a good building that is safe and secure with all of the amenities.”

The concrete building will stand four-storeys and have underground parking. It will contain a variety of apartment options, including one-bedroom, one-bedroom and a den, two-bedroom and two bedrooms and a den.

Fares is expecting the building will attract a range of customers. “I like good, quality development, and I think the market is screaming for these kinds of projects in all towns across Nova Scotia.”

According to Region of Queens Mayor Darlene Norman, the proposed development is a good sign of things to come.

“I think it’s a clear indication that people outside of our region are looking at Queens and realizing that it is an area that is growing and prospering,” she said.

Fares is renowned for creating the multi-building King’s Wharf development on the Dartmouth waterfront. He has also worked on projects in Bridgewater and developed Chandler’s Cove Village in Chester in 1996.

Fares plans to apply for a building permit within the next month with the hope of starting work soon after. Once approved, construction would take about nine months, barring any setbacks, with the doors expected to open in the spring of 2022.

Story continues

At its April 13 meeting, RQM’s council considered feedback from a public hearing earlier regarding Fares’s request for the municipality to allow a total of 36 units in the apartment complex. Since 2017, permits have been granted only for buildings of 30 units, with anything larger requiring public comment.

Resident Colin O’Toole was the lone speaker at the hearing. Norman reported that he wasn’t opposed to the development, but was concerned about the increase in traffic that may occur because of it.

“We do have a traffic authority, and if this should result in increased traffic issues then our traffic authority would make suggestions on how to remedy that situation,” said Norman.

Council approved the variance while promising to keep the concern in mind.

According to Fares, there’s been widespread support for the proposed development, though he admitted he has heard some comments that its design should blend in with the surrounding area and that the building should look “like it’s been there for a long time.”

He advised the building will be placed as far back from the water as possible, leaving,the waterfront accessible as a place for people to enjoy.

“We’re going to offer residents access to the waterfront with a nice promenade. It is also a southwest exposure, so you will have the afternoon sun in the backyard and it will be beautiful there on the waterfront,” said Fares.

Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin