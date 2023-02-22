The farcical story of the last invasion of Britain – featuring a sleepy fishing village and inept Frenchmen

'There were soldiers here once; men in uniform, on guard, monitoring the horizon for enemy sails and hostile intentions' - Getty

Somehow, somewhere, on the edge of Goodwick, I have managed to lose the Wales Coast Path. This is quite an achievement, considering that there are 870 miles of it, covering the country’s complete shoreline – and that it strays little more than a few metres inland for nearly the whole of its journey. Yet here I am, up on the top edge of Pembrokeshire, down by the ferry port in Fishguard’s tiny neighbour of a town – and the trail has gone icy cold.

In spite of the name, I cannot find it on Quay Road either. The tarmac carries me steadily higher anyway, above the docks, where cars are waiting to board the lunchtime Stena Line service across the Irish Sea to Rosslare – but provides no obvious clues as to how I am meant to reach the headland which looms ahead of me.

The dead-end suggests that I have made a mess of things, the road blocked off at the gateway to the defunct Fishguard Bay Hotel; once an Edwardian seaside jewel, now mouldering in redundancy, its views no longer wanted. It is only after I have turned back, noticed the steep switchback staircase etched into the hillside, and scrambled up it, that I know I am going in the right direction.

My certainty is confirmed by the antique cannon pitched next to the turning circle where the houses stop and New Hill Road gives up the ghost; its sleek black barrel directed at the sulky blue of the waves. And with this, the thought comes to me once again: There were soldiers here once; men in uniform, on guard, monitoring the horizon for enemy sails and hostile intentions.

The antique cannon at Goodwick Headland

But even so, amid the mundanity of an overcast February afternoon in the 21st century, this feels like a really unlikely sort of location for anyone to begin their conquest of a country. As if to reinforce this point, an elderly lady appears through her front door, and glares at me suspiciously as she hoists a bag into her dustbin.

Still, it was here, on these clifftops, in the middle of a hard winter at the tail end of the 18th century, that what is termed “the last invasion of mainland Britain” took place. With so mighty a title, you might assume that the Battle of Fishguard, as it is also known, was a notable and notorious chapter in our collective history; a deep line in the sand, drawn in red. And yet, it is all but forgotten – at least outside the few craggy square miles of Welsh seafront where it occurred, 226 years ago this week, in the winds of February 22-24 1797.

In truth, the “Battle of Fishguard” is a misnomer, for it involved very little fighting. In less inept hands, it might have been considerably more serious. But as it was, it proved to be a laughable exercise in haphazard planning, wishful thinking, and rank incompetence.

As with so much else at the time, it was rooted in the turbulence of the French Revolution (1789); an earthquake which reset Gallic society, but continued to place France at the throat of its cross-Channel cousin. By 1796, an ambitious scheme was afoot to foment instability on the far side of the water, while helping Ireland to throw off its British rulers.

A view over Carreg Wastad Point, where the invading ships moored

It should have been a three-pronged attack. One thrust of the blade should have found its mark on the Northumberland coast, near Newcastle – but the French ships that sailed into the North Sea in January 1797 had to turn around in bad weather.

This would have been a sideshow to the main event; an invasion of Ireland, launched at Bantry Bay in County Cork – which had also failed in rough tides, in December 1796. Remarkably, the assault on Pembrokeshire – which had Bristol as its ultimate target, but was also intended to be a diversion from the gun-fire on the Emerald Isle – went ahead, despite the earlier setbacks.

A “fleet” of four French vessels slipped out of Brest on February 16 1797. At the helm was Colonel William Tate, an Irish-born veteran of the American War of Independence who had been in Paris since 1795, spoiling for a fresh fight. He had a reasonably sized force at his disposal – but of the 1,400 or so soldiers who made up the Legion Noire (“Black Legion), around 800 were “irregulars”; a motley crew of political prisoners, convicts and unwilling conscripts. It made for an unruly mob – and Tate would struggle to control it. Rather detrimental to his cause was the fact that he could not speak French.

He would at least prove more successful than his officer counterparts in the half-cocked “attacks” on Northumberland and County Cork, in that he managed to land his troops. The four ships rounded the tip of the Pembrokeshire peninsula under the cover of darkness on the night of February 22, and anchored off Carreg Wastad Point, four miles north-west of Fishguard. By 2am on February 23, everyone and everything was ashore, including vast piles of weapons and barrels of gunpowder, dragged up onto the headland.

It must have been quite the effort in the small hours, because the site looks daunting enough in daylight. It takes me two hours to reach it from Goodwick, inching along the cliffs. The key advantage of the location is immediately clear – Carreg Wastad Point is far enough from Fishguard that the invaders would have arrived without attracting cannon shot. The big disadvantage is also obvious.

The bay beside the headland is no gentle inlet with a flat beach. Rather, it is an enclosed space, its cliffs sheer, the rocks at their feet sharp and slippery. It is only when I walk all the way around it – choosing my steps along the coast path very carefully, the unfenced edge sometimes inches away, a pair of fat seals lolling on the boulders below – that I notice the narrow gulch on the west side; a slanted access-way up onto the landmass. Tate cannot, surely, have been aware of it beforehand, but it must have been this sliver of serendipity that allowed his men to climb up from the waterline, through the stream flowing against them, boots, clothes and spirits already wet.

A mosaic recording the events of February 22, 1797

Within hours, the less disciplined elements of the French troops were on the rampage across the Welsh countryside – “capturing” the nearby village of Llanwnda and breaking into the church, where the pews and a bible were sacrificed to make a hand-warming fire.

The incursion left a mark which lingers. Not necessarily in Llanwnda – visible from the coast path – where the grey-stone St Gwyndaf’s has recovered from its ordeal, but at Carreg Wastad Point, where a carved block, planted here to mark the centenary of the invasion in 1897, remembers those curious hours. Its message – chiselled in Welsh and English – is simple: “Memorial Stone of the Landing of the French. February 22, 1797”.

In some ways, there is little more to add. Because what was conceived as an elaborate tri-fanged viper strike on the British enemy dissipated into (almost) nothing on these lonely slopes. Tate “advanced” no further than a farmhouse in Llanwnda, commandeering it as his bunker. His men roamed the fields looking for trouble, but settled for a stash of Portuguese wine, “salvaged” from a wreck a few weeks earlier. The invasion could wait.

A carved block at Carreg Wastad Point planted to mark the centenary of the invasion in 1897

Meanwhile, the British response was in motion. After an initial panic, and a debate as to whether the cannons of Fishguard Fort should be spiked to stop them falling into French hands (they were left intact), a body of 700 or so fighters coalesced under the leadership of John Campbell. Here was a man of stature, a former MP, and the first Baron Cawdor – who, having returned to Wales from Westminster a year earlier, was the captain of the Castlemartin Troop of the Pembroke Yeomanry Cavalry. He’d been 30 miles away on the south coast of the peninsula at Stackpole when Tate landed, but had headed north quickly.

By 5pm on February 23, he was marching his rag-tag bunch – swelled by a few local men ready to take up arms – north-west from the village of Dyffryn, up the Trefwrgi Road. To his good fortune, the short winter daytime defeated him before the French had the chance to. In the fading light, Cawdor turned his soldiers back towards Fishguard before they reached the ambush – the professional elements of Tate’s forces – that was waiting for them behind the hedgerows.

Come the evening, the baron was ensconced by the hearth in the Royal Oak, deciding that the pub at Fishguard’s heart was an ideal location for him to set up his base. It was here, next to a crackling fire, that things took a turn for the farcical.

Although the precise statistics are difficult to fathom, Cawdor was probably outnumbered about two to one. But Tate’s ships, wary of the coast’s sharp teeth, had already departed, leaving him and his men marooned on the clifftops. Their only options were to fight or to fold. Ignorant of his numerical strength – and seemingly incapable either of motivating his men or formulating any type of strategy – Tate dispatched two officers to the Royal Oak to negotiate a conditional surrender.

Cawdor, perhaps aware of the ill discipline in the French ranks, kept a straight face and insisted on an unconditional laying down of arms. He even added a time and place: next morning (February 24), 10am, on Goodwick Sands – the wide stretch of beach that separates Fishguard from its diminutive neighbour.

Goodwick Sands – the wide stretch of beach that separates Fishguard from its diminutive neighbour

There was one final trick to play. Folklore has credited the trickery to Jemima Nicholas, a formidable figure who instructed her fellow women of Fishguard to wear traditional Welsh dress and join the soldiers at the beach. According to legend, the French troops staring from the cliffs mistook these wives and daughters for armed reinforcements, their red shawls and black hats suggestive, at a distance, of the Redcoat uniforms of the British Army. Tate dragged his heels, but an unconditional surrender was agreed on the shingle, four hours after Cawdor’s deadline, at 2pm. The “invasion” had lasted less than 48 hours.

As with Carreg Wastad Point, these odd events are commemorated on the spot. A plaque on the promenade which runs along the beach puts the surrender in writing (crediting Tate with 1,200 men). Adjacent, a mosaic records that chilly afternoon in bright detail, the women of Fishguard resplendent in their red and black, the French sullen in backdrop.

There are further echoes. A mile to the east, out on its crag, Fishguard Fort still watches the harbour, a quartet of cannons aimed at the bay. Its final retirement was more recent than you might expect – it came back into service, briefly, during the Second World War.

The famous inscription over the door of the Royal Oak in Fishguard

The Royal Oak, meanwhile, never gave up its day job. It is still there at the intersection of West Street and Main Street, its finest hour saluted in the 11 words – “Last Invasion Of Britain Peace Treaty Was Signed Here In 1797” – fixed to the lintel above the front door.

Inside, the scene cannot be too different from that which greeted Cawdor 226 years ago. True, the electric lights (and the Wi-Fi password on a chalkboard behind the bar) are later additions – but there is an essential cosiness to the pub unaffected by the passing of time.

I take a seat in a corner, and am engulfed by a raucous blur of Friday-night chatter from the other tables. As the evening continues and pints are drunk, the conversation becomes a noise sufficient, perhaps, to raise the dead. But if Jemima Nicholas is disturbed in the sleepy state she entered in July 1832 at the age of 82, she does not show it. She is buried two doors down in the graveyard of St Mary’s. Her tombstone is propped carefully against the church’s south wall, legible to all who pass by on the Main Street pavement; a last reminder of one of the strangest, and yet most remarkable, episodes in British history.

Where to stay

Double rooms at the JT Abergwaun Hotel (01348 874 584) in Fishguard start at £100 a night.

Further information

walescoastpath.gov.uk; visitwales.com