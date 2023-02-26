The farce threatening to doom Britain’s Net Zero drive

An electricity pylon of the National Grid in Wales - Chris Ladd / Getty Images Contributor

A Tory mayor has urged ministers to get a grip of nationwide electricity grid problems that threaten to torpedo a £300m waste-to-power plant.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen warned that capacity problems across swathes of the country were putting at risk the Government’s plans to improve Britain’s energy security and cut carbon emissions.

His intervention comes as the issue threatens the viability of the proposed Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility, a massive incinerator which will generate power by burning household waste from across the North East.

The project, backed by a group of seven councils, had been scheduled to come online in 2026.

But the scheme has been thrown into doubt after the National Grid said it cannot connect the facility to the electricity network until 2031 at the earliest, when capacity upgrades will be finished.

It is just one among hundreds of projects across the UK – including a large number of renewable energy schemes - that are stuck in a growing queue due to widespread grid connection delays.

As the problem grows, ministers are being separately warned that rising costs are imperilling proposals for a £10bn wind farm scheme, and face complaints that Britain is falling behind international competitors in developing cutting-edge nuclear plants.

Mr Houchen warned that a failure to grasp red tape issues strangling the energy industry would ultimately translate into higher bills for households.

He said: “It is going to be difficult to deliver energy security – which in the medium to long term could mean lower energy prices – unless the Government gets to grips with the regulation of how the grid operates and the capacity of the grid full-stop.

“That has not just a knock-on impact for our economic prosperity, but also the Government's targets to reach net zero by 2050.

“If you want everybody to have an electric car, at the moment the grid can't support that. None of our energy security goals, or the net zero goals, can be achieved unless this problem with the grid is tackled.”

Story continues

The lead council behind the Tees Valley incinerator scheme last week confirmed that without an agreement to export electricity – to the grid or a private buyer – the project would be unviable.

Denise McGuckin, managing director of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility project is a vital piece of infrastructure for the North-East, which more than one and a half million people living and working across the region will rely on every day to safely and sustainably treat their general rubbish, but it will only come to fruition with a viable energy offtake.”

A spokesman for the National Grid, which owns and operates the electricity transmission system in England and Wales, said it was “committed to connecting projects to the grid as fast as possible”.

Talks are ongoing between the company and industry regulator Ofgem on how to break the nationwide logjam, which has been blamed on an antiquated “first come, first serve” queuing system that results in up to 70pc of schemes never being built.

As the bureaucratic issue holds up clean power projects, energy companies are also warning that rising costs are threatening to hamper Britain’s plans to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

The Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm is currently being built in the Irish Sea - Ashley Cooper/The Image Bank Unreleased

Sweden’s Vattenfall plans to build the giant Vanguard and Boreas wind farms off the Norfolk coast, which would be two of the biggest so far in Britain. Analysts expect they will cost more than £10bn.

But project director Rob Anderson said surging costs are damaging the investment case and warned that the price wind developers are set to be paid for electricity under government-backed contracts might not be enough.

He said: “While we’re ready to press the button, these challenges are making it difficult.”

Vattenfall has yet to take a final decision on either project, meaning it is not yet certain to go ahead, with Mr Anderson’s comments likely to set alarm bells ringing in Whitehall.

Last week, David Landon, chief executive of MoltexFLEX, a Warrington-based developer of so-called advanced modular reactors (AMRs), also raised concerns about the length of time it takes to bring innovative new energy technologies to market. He wants to build a demonstrator for his reactor by 2029.

Moltex’s AMRs – which would generate lots of heat as well as electricity – would be particularly suitable for supporting heavy industry, such as manufacturing and chemical production.

Working with regulators in Canada, the company’s sister operation has been able to move faster towards approval for its designs. Mr Landon said the UK government should consider a similar, faster approvals process at the Office for Nuclear Regulation.

A Government spokesman said: “The government is committed to accelerating new network connections. We are already working with Ofgem and network companies to address barriers to connecting to the electricity network.”

Responding to Vattenfall's concerns, the government spokesman said the contracts for wind farm developers were indexed to inflation and it had taken “significant action” to encourage investment in renewable generation.