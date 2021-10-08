Farah Khan Wishes for the Best Gift on Gauri Khan's Birthday

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to social media and wished Gauri Khan on her birthday, adding that she hopes Gauri gets the ‘best birthday present’ this year.

Farah shared a picture of Gauri Khan and husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman i've personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today.”

Gauri and Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was arrested during the Mumbai cruise ship raid by NCB. In the remand hearing on 7 October, Aryan and others were sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard today.

Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan also wished her mother a happy birthday on social media and shared an old photo of the couple.

