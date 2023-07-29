Farage continues account closure crusade with new website

Nigel Farage will continue to campaign on behalf of people whose bank accounts have been shut – with a new website launched to tackle de-banking.

It comes as former prime minister Liz Truss said she was “appalled” at the treatment of the former Ukip leader, whose bank account closure by Coutts sparked a crisis at its parent company NatWest.

Launching his campaign, Mr Farage said he wants to “fight back against the big banks that have let us down”.

The AccountClosed.org website currently asks visitors: “A major scandal is emerging – banks are unfairly closing accounts, do you think it is time to stop this?”

I’m launching a new campaign to fight back against the big banks that have let us down. We need to understand the scale of this national scandal. Together, we can form a powerful group to lobby government. You can visit the campaign website here: https://t.co/zm0d8IZyyU pic.twitter.com/QQXWO9FNEW — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 29, 2023

In a six-minute video on Twitter, now known as X, Mr Farage said: “We will build together, I believe, if you engage, a very, very significant and powerful group of people.

“And Parliament will listen, ministers will listen, prime ministers and leaders of the opposition will listen.”

Mr Farage’s crusade against NatWest has led to the resignation of chief executive Dame Alison Rose and Coutts’s boss Peter Flavel, with the campaign on account closures winning the backing of ministers and Tory MPs.

Dame Alison quit after admitting being the source of a BBC report suggesting Mr Farage fell below the financial threshold to hold an account with high-net-worth bank Coutts, triggering concerns she breached confidentiality rules.

Story continues

NatWest’s chairman Sir Howard Davies, though, has resisted pressure from Mr Farage and others to quit, insisting it is important for the bank’s stability that he stays on the board.

On Friday, City minister Andrew Griffith, who led the Government response to the issue, said Sir Howard should remain in post.

Ms Truss added her voice to defenders of Mr Farage, writing in The Sunday Telegraph that “heads have rightly rolled” in the wake of the row.

She took aim at rules and risk tests for politically exposed persons, which she said have made “elected representatives automatically subject to added suspicion”.

“Not being able to get a mortgage or open a new bank account… is hardly going to draw many new aspiring candidates into the pool of potential future MPs,” she wrote.