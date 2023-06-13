Faraday amends tax rate bylaw at June meeting

At their May meeting, Faraday Township council approved a tax rate increase of 1.27 per cent for 2023. However, at the June meeting, Dawn Switzer, the clerk and treasurer, said there was a calculation error in the residential tax rate that necessitated an amendment to the tax rate bylaw. However, even with this amendment, the tax rate increase remains at 1.27 per cent for the coming year.

At the April special meeting of Faraday Township council, they passed tax rate bylaw 17-2023, which approved a tax rate increase of 1.27 per cent for 2023. However, Switzer noted a calculation error in the residential tax rate from that bylaw; it was supposed to be 0.01272363 versus the 0.01272662 that appeared in the previous bylaw. The other rates were unaffected.

Therefore, the initial $4,549,457.89 that needed to be collected by taxes for 2023 for all purposes became $4,548,953.93. The 2022 tax to be collected of $4,290,182.57, meant that there was a $259,275.32 difference in taxes to be collected from 2022 to 2023 in bylaw 17-2023, which became $258.771.36 in the amended bylaw of 19-2023.

For general municipal purposes after the calculation error was corrected, the revenues to be collected were $2,820,304.87, while revenues for county purposes to be collected were $1,127,845.43, and revenues for education purposes came out to $600,799.57. So, for the amended tax rate bylaw 19-2023, the tax rate remained the same at 1.27 per cent, as adopted at the May 3 meeting.

At the June 7 meeting, Switzer told council about this need to amend the budget bylaw as the template she’d used to calculate had some incorrect numbers in it and assured them that it was a slightly lower, not higher.

“It will fix a situation, so moving forward when the County did their policy review, they mentioned to us that we should be doing eight digits for our tax rate, not six digits. So, moving forward we will be doing eight digits. So, it has affected our tax rate but not an increase, it brought it down a little bit,” she says. “So, I’ve fixed that template so next year it should all be updated.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times