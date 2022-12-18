So far this season, Kentucky basketball’s John Calipari is a coach without answers

John Clay
·4 min read

John Calipari is a Hall of Famer with 775 career victories and a national championship to his credit, but right here, right now, whatever it is the Kentucky basketball coach is doing just isn’t working.

Latest example: Saturday’s CBS Sports Classic in New York where No. 13 Kentucky lost to No. 16 UCLA 63-53.

And the Wildcats looked ugly doing it.

UK shot just 32.8 percent from the floor. It was an abysmal 5 of 13 from the foul line. The Wildcats committed a season-high 18 turnovers and missed their last 11 shots on the way to dropping — and we do mean dropping — to 7-3 on the season.

One uncharacteristically poor performance against a ranked team would be one thing. It wasn’t. Saturday’s result continued a troubling trend. Over the last two seasons, Calipari is 3-8 against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25, including 0-2 this season.

In fact, UK has managed to play poorly on both coasts. It lost by 16 points to then-No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane. It lost by double digits to Mick Cronin’s No. 16 battling Bruins in the Big Apple.

And we’re not even including UK’s 9-16 record in the 2020-21 COVID disaster and the stunning loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Is it still early? Of course. The Cats don’t start SEC play until Dec. 28. Is there time to get things straightened out? Of course. March Madness is nearly three long months away. Can Cal pull the train back on the track? Of course. He’s done it before.

Still, this sludge of a start is is both surprising and disconcerting considering the circumstances. After all, this Calipari club boasted ingredients former Calipari clubs lacked. Returning starters. Potential for high-level perimeter shooting. The returning national player of the year in Oscar Tshiebwe. An experienced point guard in Sahvir Wheeler. A pair of promising freshmen.

And yet, through 10 games, the Cats have played more like Calipari’s worst non-COVID Kentucky team, the one that failed to make the NCAA Tournament and lost at Robert Morris in the first round of the NIT.

Consider that Saturday’s 53 points was UK’s lowest point total since losing 71-52 at Tennessee on March 2, 2019, and second-lowest since a 64-48 loss to Vanderbilt in the 2013 SEC Tournament. The latter was the embarrassing loss that preceded the Cats’ embarrassing NIT loss.

Consider that Kentucky’s 0.789 points per possession Saturday was its lowest PPP average since posting a 0.738 number in a 64-55 loss to Baylor on December 1, 2012, at Rupp Arena. Yes, that’s the same season the Cats, oh well, never mind.

And UK’s hide-your-eyes 5-for-13 showing from the foul line for 38.5 percent was the worst since Kentucky somehow managed to make just 3 of 15 free throws in a 78-61 win over East Tennessee State at Rupp on Jan. 17, 2017. That was the same UK edition that lost to Kansas State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin passes the ball while John Calipari watches from the sidelines during the first half against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday in New York.
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin passes the ball while John Calipari watches from the sidelines during the first half against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday in New York.

So what’s going on here? For starters, I’ve never quite bought the argument that this season’s roster had the makings of an elite ensemble destined for the Final Four. There were far too many questions to be answered to justify that No. 4 preseason ranking. I’m still don’t see the go-to guy most teams need. Still, even my crystal ball didn’t predict Kentucky’s lack of success against good competition.

As usual, Calipari blamed Saturday’s setback on a lack of toughness. That’s part of it. A lack of execution, especially on the offensive end, might be more of it. Too often the Cats have either been careless with the ball or clueless about what they are trying to accomplish when the game is on line. Their half-court offense is a significant thud. After slicing UCLA’s lead to 55-53 with 4:29 remaining at MSG, Kentucky failed to scored another point.

“The crazy thing is we still could have won the game,” Calipari said Saturday.

Bottom line: It didn’t. Another ranked opponent. Another Kentucky loss. The trend continues.

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s loss to UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic

‘We’re better than this,’ Calipari says after UCLA loss. Kentucky will have to prove it.

Kentucky fights back but falls short against No. 16 UCLA in Madison Square Garden

First Scouting Report: Kentucky is up next on Florida A&M’s murderous schedule

Five things you need to know from No. 13 Kentucky’s 63-53 loss to UCLA

‘We’ll get better’: What options are left for Kentucky basketball’s struggling offense?

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Trubisky starts at QB for Steelers with Kenny Pickett out

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers. The team announced Saturday Trubisky will get the call with starter Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol. Trubisky began the season as Pittsburgh's starter before losing the job midway through a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He has relieved Pickett twice, helping secure a win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 16 and throwing for 276 yards with a t

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country