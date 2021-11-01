FAR Resources Ltd. Announces Director Nominee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) (“FAR Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Fedikow has been nominated by the Board of Directors of the Company as a director-nominee for the upcoming shareholder meeting on December 7, 2021 and will be named in the Company’s information circular as a nominee. Mr. Fedikow has direct and relevant experience to the Company’s business and exploration assets.



Mark Fedikow HB.Sc. M.Sc. Ph.D. P.Eng. P.Geo. (Manitoba, Northwest Territories) C.P.G. (U.S.A.) is a native of Windsor, Ontario and a graduate of the Department of Geology, University of Windsor (Honours B.Sc. in geology and a M.Sc. in geophysics and geochemistry). Subsequently he received a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Scholarship and completed a Ph.D. in Exploration Geochemistry at the School of Applied Geology, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia studying under the guidance of Professor G.J.S. Govett.

During his 45-year career he has worked for a variety of junior and major mining exploration and mining companies and for the Manitoba Geological Survey as Chief Geologist of the Mineral Deposits Section. In 2001 he received the Provincial Geologists gold medal, a Canadian national award for excellence in the geosciences.

In 2002 Mark left the Manitoba Geological Survey to start his own company (Mount Morgan Resources Ltd.) providing consulting services to the metal and hydrocarbon exploration industry. He is currently registered as P.Eng. and P.Geo. with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Manitoba (“EGM”) and the Northwest Territories and as a Certified Professional Geologist (C.P.G.) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (“A.I.P.G.”), Westminster, Colorado, U.S.A.

Mark has been a member of the team responsible for the discovery of a lode gold deposit in east-central Manitoba (Hunt Gold Zone) and of a porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit in southwest Montana (“North Anomaly”). He has served in the capacities of President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Exploration for Canadian and American junior exploration companies and also on the Board of Directors for a number of junior exploration companies. Mark has published numerous articles on mineral deposits and their geochemical expressions in rock, soil and vegetation sample media. Specifically, he has successfully applied partial extraction technologies including Mobile Metal Ions Technology in exploration programs for pegmatite-hosted lithium, lode gold, base metal massive sulphide, platinum group metals, magmatic nickel-copper, epithermal gold-silver, porphyry copper deposits and diamondiferous kimberlite in a variety of geological and overburden environments globally.

Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. was the property vendor to the Company in respect of the JeanLake property, as disclosed in the Company’s July 6, 2021 news release.

The Company believes that Mr. Fedikow’s experience makes him a well-qualified candidate for the Board and the Company’s business, more so than the nominees of the dissident group, none of whom have relevant mineral exploration or public company experience.

About FAR

FAR Resources' Winston Gold and Silver Project includes on-going exploration of their 100 percent owned property located in the Black Range of New Mexico USA. Recent results included exceptional numbers from property-wide confirmatory sampling completed in late 2020 with grades of up to 66.5 g/t gold and 4619 g/t silver. The property’s three mines, Ivanhoe, Emporia and Little Granite are known for their historic production of high-grade gold and silver ores, primarily developed prior to the 1930's with a brief revival in the 1980's but have seen little modern exploration. Full data tables and info can be viewed here on pages 14, 17,19 and 20: https://farresources.com/images/investors/presentation/precious_metals_deck/precious_metals_deck_revised-26Mar2021.pdf.

FAR Resources also has its 100 percent owned ZORO Lithium Project, in CANADA, located in the mining-friendly Snow Lake region of Manitoba containing numerous known lithium deposits. The company has completed five drill programs on the property leading to the discovery of at least 12 lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes. FAR Resources also holds a 60% stake in the Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories hosting at least 10 lithium bearing spodumene pegmatite dykes with average lithium concentration of 1.03% Li20 and individual samples grading up to 3.3% Li20.

To read more on both lithium properties and past exploration details, click here: https://www.farresources.com/images/investors/presentation/sustainable_energy/REVISED_SUSTAINABLE_ENERGY_PRESENTATION.pdf

