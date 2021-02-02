Far Resources, First National, Green Thumb at 52-Week Highs on News

Far Resources Ltd (C.FAT) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents on Tuesday. FAR reported the results of recent sampling on its wholly-owned Winston Project in New Mexico. High grade gold and silver values were confirmed from three historic mines, Ivanhoe, Emporio and Little Granite, in the south part of the company’s land holdings.

First National Financial Corporation (T.FN) hit a new 52-week high of $44.22 on Tuesday. First National will release its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 2.

Green Thumb Industries Inc (C.GTII) hit a new 52-week high of $40.00 on Tuesday. Green Thumb will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, at 5:00 pm ET following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close.

Moovly Media Inc. (V.MVY) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents on Tuesday. Moovly Media announced that, due to demand from an increasingly international client base, the Moovly AI-enabled text-to-speech feature is available in over a hundred languages. Moovly has also added a large number of new voices to its text-to-speak feature, via automatic AI driven translations.

Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (V.SGMA) hit a new 52-week high of $4.30 on Tuesday. SIGMA intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500,000 common shares of the Company to be issued at a price of $4.00 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $30 million. Institutional investors, including leading global investors focused on ESG & sustainability, are expected to comprise the majority of the investors in the Offering.

Tartisan Nickel (C. TN) hit a new 52-week high of $2.70 on Tuesday. Tartisan Nickel announced that the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment Study, on the Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District is being updated by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario.

Voyageur Digital Ltd. (C.VYGR) hit a new 52-week high of $11.01 on Tuesday. Voyageur announced participation in the following upcoming events. Feb 3rd - Adelaide Capital's Crypto Day; Feb 4th - A.G.P. Emerging Growth Technology Conference; Feb 8th - KBW Virtual Panel - The Rise of Retail Crypto Investing & Trading Feb 24th - Diamond Equity Emerging Growth Invitational Feb 25th - Singular Research Alpha Leaders Conference; Mar 3rd – LD Micro - March 30 for 30 Mar 24–25th - Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conferenc Mar 30th - Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference

AnalytixInsight Inc. (V.ALY) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (V.AZ) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (T.BYD) hit a new 52-week high of $239.95 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T.CF) hit a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Canfor Corporation (T.CFP) hit a new 52-week high of $24.90 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Crew Energy Inc. (T.CR) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Carl Data Solutions Inc (C.CRL) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

BRP Inc. (T.DOO) hit a new 52-week high of $90.72 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (V.DSY) hit a new 52-week high of $1.87 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

BRP Inc. (T.DOO) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Edgewater Exploration Ltd. (V.EDW.H) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Global Battery Metals Ltd. (V.GBML) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (V.GFP) hit a new 52-week high of $2.84 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Itafos (V.IFOS) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Interfor Corporation (T.IFP) hit a new 52-week high of $24.89 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Jushi Holdings Inc. (C.JUSH) hit a new 52-week high of $9.15 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (T.MBX) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (V.MDP) hit a new 52-week high of $8.10 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Oculus VisionTech Inc. (V.OVT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (T.POU) hit a new 52-week high of $7.74 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Profound Medical Corp. (T.PRN) hit a new 52-week high of $34.34 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

POET Technologies Inc. (V.PTK) hit a new 52-week high of $1.39 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Qyou Media Inc. (V.QYOU) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Relay Medical Corp (C.REAL) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Stella-Jones Inc. (T.SJ) hit a new 52-week high of $48.39 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Storm Resources Ltd. (T.SRX) hit a new 52-week high of $2.55 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Stantec Inc. (T.STN) hit a new 52-week high of $49.20 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Starrex International Ltd (C.STX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.11 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (SX:CNX) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

TransAlta Corporation (T.TA) hit a new 52-week high of $11.54 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T.TBL) hit a new 52-week high of $11.53 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

The Westaim Corporation (V.WED) hit a new 52-week high of $2.63 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Canopy Growth Corporation (T.WEED) hit a new 52-week high of $54.00 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Char Technologies Ltd. (V.YES) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.



