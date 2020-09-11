Far Resources Announces the Appointment of Robert Dinning as a Director and CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Far Resources Ltd. (CSE: FAT, OTCPINK: FRRSF, FSES:FOR) (the “Company” or “FAR”) is pleased to announce that Robert G. Dinning, CA, CPA, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and as CFO of the Company, effective immediately.



Mr. Dinning is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant. Mr. Dinning has been self-employed providing consulting services in financial and business services in the natural resource industry, including to mining and oil and gas industry companies listed on public stock exchanges. He has also served as officer and director of various mining/oil exploration companies. Mr. Dinning served as CFO and later CEO of Apolo Gold & Silver, an OTC-listed company, from 1999 to 2012; CEO of Industrial Minerals Ltd., the owner of a large graphite property in Northern Ontario, from 2006 to 2010; Chairman and director of Paramount Gold and Silver Corp., a TSX-listed company, from 2008 to 2015; officer of ATAC Resources Ltd., a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company, from 2010 to 2012; CEO of Simba Energy Inc. (formerly Goldstar Resources), a TSX-listed company, from 2009 to 2016 and director of Simba Energy Inc. from 2016 to present and Chairman and CEO of Meadow Bay Gold Corp. from 2010 to 2016. Mr. Dinning attended the University of Alberta and obtained his CA designation in 1963 with Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co. (now, KPMG).

It is with great sadness that the Board and management of the Company also announce that director, colleague and friend, L. Frank Anderson has passed away. Mr. Anderson joined the Board on July 7, 2005 and during his 15 years with the Company he was a constant with FAR. Frank will be remembered for his insight and knowledge. Gone but not forgotten.

The Board and management of the Company further announce that Eddie Yu has resigned as CFO of the Company. FAR thanks Mr. Yu for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him well in future endeavours.

Mr. Dinning has been appointed as a director to fill the vacancy on the Board created as a result of Mr. Anderson’s passing and has been appointed as CFO to fill the vacancy created as a result of the resignation of Mr. Yu.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Gammack

President and CEO

ABOUT FAR

FAR Resources is a gold and silver exploration company focused in New Mexico.

The Company owns the Winston Project there, a historic mining property with potential for bonanza-grade silver and gold. The property is steeped in history and historic samples, full data tables available at www.farresources.com/investors/.

FAR Resources also is a Canadian battery and technology metals exploration and development Company with lithium exploration projects in Canada and the USA. In Canada, FAR is advancing its Zoro Lithium Project, located in the mining-friendly Snow Lake region of Manitoba and containing numerous known lithium deposits. The Company also holds a 60% stake in the Hidden Lake Lithium Project in Northwest Territories.

More information is available at FAR’s website: www.farresources.com.

Contact

John Gammack,

President and CEO Far Resources Ltd.

+1 (604) 374-5561

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, including planned exploration, and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.





