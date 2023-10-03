Far-Right Republicans Move to Oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with Recall Vote

McCarthy, who was narrowly elected House speaker in January after a historic 15 rounds of voting, will need Democrats' support to survive the "motion to vacate" brought forth by Rep. Matt Gaetz

Drew Angerer/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy's reign as speaker of the House is under threat as far-right members of the Republican Party move to oust him from the nation's third-highest post.

A "motion to vacate" — which automatically triggers a recall vote against McCarthy — was filed on Monday by House Freedom Caucus member Matt Gaetz, marking the first formal attempt to remove a House speaker in 113 years.

"I have enough Republicans where at this point next week, one of two things will happen: Kevin McCarthy won’t be the speaker of the House or he’ll be the speaker of the House working at the pleasure of the Democrats,” Gaetz told reporters after filing the motion, per the Associated Press. “I’m at peace with either result because the American people deserve to know who governs them.”

"Bring it on," McCarthy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after Gaetz's filing. Gaetz then re-posted McCarthy's message, adding, "Just did."

Stripping McCarthy of his leadership position only requires a simple majority in the House, effectively putting his fate in the hands of Democrats.

Related: Far-Right House Republicans, in Petty Rage Toward Kevin McCarthy, Join Dems in Blocking 2 GOP Bills

Drew Angerer/Getty House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sits beside Vice President Kamala Harris as President Joe Biden delivers a State of the Union address on Feb. 7, 2023

McCarthy's potential ouster comes as the fractured House GOP continues to butt heads on spending bills — infighting that has persisted for several months and nearly resulted in a government shutdown over the weekend.

"I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy," Gaetz, one of McCarthy's loudest critics, said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. "Look, the one thing everybody has in common is that nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy. He lied to Biden. He lied to House conservatives."

Story continues

Gaetz continued: "Kevin McCarthy's goal was to make multiple contradictory promises to delay everything back up against shutdown politics and at the end of the day, blow past the spending guardrails he had agreed."

Related: Lauren Boebert Suggests That God Used Her to Oppose Kevin McCarthy's Speakership Bid

While Democrats share little in common with the House Freedom Caucus — the furthest-right voting bloc in Congress — many have agreed that McCarthy's inability to unite Republicans creates unnecessary roadblocks in the House.

Democrats have also expressed frustration that McCarthy, reportedly under pressure by Donald Trump, launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden without sufficient evidence — and while the government was on the verge of shutting down.

Progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN on Sunday that she would "absolutely" vote to oust McCarthy.

Related: On Day 1 of Impeachment Inquiry, Republican Witness Says 'Current Evidence' Doesn't Support Impeaching

Win McNamee/Getty Kevin McCarthy rallies with Republicans during the deadlocked House speaker election in January 2023

McCarthy himself is largely to blame for the current recall attempt.

When Republicans regained the House majority in January, the party was immediately divided on who to elect as House speaker. The majority party's leader — in this case, McCarthy — is generally elected with ease, but far-right members refused to support him, resulting in the first deadlocked House speaker election in a century.

Related: Kevin McCarthy Caught in Most Contentious House Speaker Election Since 1859

Rather than step back and make way for a more unifying Republican leader to assume the role, McCarthy insisted on becoming speaker and began making concessions to right-wing holdouts in order to earn their support.

By the time he secured the necessary votes to become speaker — which required a historic four days and 15 rounds of voting — he had conceded much of his power by promising Republicans that they could move to oust him at any time if they were dissatisfied with his leadership.



Related: Senate Republicans Slam House GOP’s Impeachment Inquiry into Biden: ‘It Can’t Become Routine’

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Kevin McCarthy during the contentious, four-day House speaker election in January 2023

A new House speaker will be selected if Republican rebels succeed in ousting McCarthy, but there is not yet a clear successor.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise — who is more conservative than McCarthy — would be the obvious replacement as the House GOP's No. 2, though his ongoing treatment for blood cancer would potentially prevent him from stepping in right away.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.