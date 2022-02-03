Another high-impact winter storm targets Atlantic Canada into Saturday

Digital Writers
·3 min read
Another high-impact winter storm targets Atlantic Canada into Saturday

A sprawling winter storm will finish its cross-continental journey in Atlantic Canada this weekend, bringing the threat for widespread and prolonged impacts across the region beginning Thursday night. The Maritimes and Newfoundland can expect all precipitation types, including heavy snow, significant freezing rain, and ice pellets. The precise track of the storm will determine where each precipitation type will occur. This will be yet another high-impact storm for the Atlantic provinces. More on what we know so far, below.

MUST SEE: February shows its hand early as pattern change repeats this month

LATE WEEK: FOURTH STORM IN FIVE WEEKS TAKES AIM AT ATLANTIC CANADA TO KICK OFF THIS WEEKEND

Another weekend, another snowstorm. For the fourth time in five weeks, Atlantic Canada is in line for some potent wintry weather just in time for the weekend. This far-reaching system covers 4,500+ km, with winter storm watches, warnings and alerts in effect from Colorado to Cape Breton.

An extended period of messy weather that starts Thursday night across the Maritimes will continue into Saturday through Newfoundland. A cold front will separate a slug of Arctic air to the north and a push of milder air from the south. Abundant moisture from the south will flow up and over this front, allowing for a prolonged period of wintry precipitation.

ATLPrecip

Milder air in the lower levels of the atmosphere will lead to significant freezing rain and ice pellets for some areas. The exact placement of the boundary will determine which communities experience the greatest ice accretions and ice pellet accumulations.

The storm is likely to begin as rain over most of Nova Scotia, with heavy amounts possible along the Atlantic coast on Thursday night. A transition over to freezing rain is possible through early Friday, though southern coastal sections may remain all rain into Friday night.

Colder air moving in from the north will allow areas north of the cold front to see an extended period of snow. The snow will intensify Thursday night as it spreads toward the Fundy Shores and across western Newfoundland.

ATLSnow

The heaviest snowfall amounts look to target central New Brunswick, the western half of P.E.I., and much of Newfoundland, excluding the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas. Widespread snowfall totals of 20-40+ cm are possible for some.

Meanwhile, a sharp gradient along the southern edge of the heavy snow could result in an extended period of ice pellets and freezing rain for much of Nova Scotia and southeastern Newfoundland through Friday.

"The hardest hit areas could see ice accretion of 15-25+ mm with a risk for tree damage and power outages," warns Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Ice Accretion Impacts

PHOTOS: Plenty of cleanup in Atlantic Canada after epic winter storm

Localized flooding and road washouts are also possible in southern Newfoundland with this system, especially in areas that were significantly impacted by the rain storm last weekend.

By Saturday morning, the low along the boundary begins to pull south and east, with colder air and snow ending off across the southern Maritimes. The colder air will continue into early next week, though turning milder for the rest of next week.

Residents are urged to continue to check back for the latest forecast updates, as a slight shift in the track may significantly impact storm timing and totals.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Now is the time to prepare for the winter storm

    WRTV's Kelsey Anderson shares tips on preparing for the incoming winter storm.

  • Prolonged storm delivers winter misery to central U.S

    A massive winter storm walloped the central United States with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Wednesday, threatening to make travel virtually impossible and possibly knocking out power for millions of Americans. Winter and ice storm warnings and watches were in effect for a wide swathe of the United States that reached from Texas and Colorado up through the Midwest and into Northern New York until Friday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

  • Evaluation season for the Maple Leafs ahead of trade deadline

    As the trade deadline approaches in a crunch season for the Maple Leafs, Toronto's front office must evaluate the roster and decide who needs to stay for the playoff push and who is either surplus to requirements or negatively impacting the team's performance.&nbsp;

  • Growing regions for coffee, cashews, and avocados will shift, study predicts

    Numerous climate change adaptation strategies will be needed in most regions that produce these valuable crops to ensure future cultivation, scientists say.

  • Drivers Navigate Treacherous Highways as Winter Storm Slams Midwest

    Severe weather created dangerous driving conditions in Illinois on February 2, as a winter storm dropped snow across the Midwest.On Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Transportation reported that crashes were blocking portions of Interstate 57, as well as Interstate 74.This footage, uploaded by the department earlier on Wednesday, shows traffic moving slowly on Interstate 55/72 near Springfield. Credit: Illinois Department of Transportation via Storyful

  • Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Share First Photos of Son Dawson: 'Feeling So Blessed'

    The Bachelor in Paradise couple welcomed their first baby, son Dawson, on Monday

  • Russia expert: 'I believe Putin will blink'

    William Taylor, an expert on Russia and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, told members of the Helsinki Commission," I believe President Putin will blink." (Feb. 2)

  • Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US

    CHICAGO (AP) — 8A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S. on Wednesday as airlines canceled thousands of flights, officials urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illino

  • 'Not typical': FDA takes unusual step in urging Pfizer to seek approval for child vaccine

    In a move that highlights rising concerns about the risks of COVID-19 to young children, Pfizer asked for federal OK for its vaccine for children.

  • Parole board denies release of American who killed New Brunswick cop in 1987

    FREDERICTON — An American who has spent nearly 35 years in prison for the murder of a New Brunswick police officer was denied full parole on Wednesday. Anthony Romeo, 58, is serving a life sentence in a New Brunswick prison for the shooting of highway patrol Const. Emmanuel Aucoin during a traffic stop in March 1987, southwest of Fredericton. Romeo became eligible for full parole in 2012, but the Parole Board of Canada said at the time he posed a risk to the public. During a parole hearing Wedne

  • Panic buying before winter storm hits North Texas shows we haven’t learned anything

    Perusing local stores in advance of a cold front that is forecast to hit the Fort Worth area shows how little we learned from quarantine. [Opinion]

  • Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' for 2 weeks after calling Holocaust not 'about race'

    Whoopi Goldberg came under fire for saying the Holocaust "isn't about race." She apologized again on "The View" Tuesday.

  • Tonga enters Covid lockdown after aid delivered

    Cases are detected among port workers as humanitarian aid arrives after a volcano and tsunami.

  • Missing Houston man's body found in his car trunk in Dallas

    The remains of a 25-year-old man reported missing in Houston in December were found in the trunk of his car at an impound lot in Dallas, authorities said. The decaying body found on Jan. 19 at the Dallas impound lot was identified as Taylour Young, Houston police said Monday on Twitter. Young was last known to be driving his Honda Civic in an area near a Houston bank on Dec. 9, and his cellphone was found near an ATM, police said.

  • N.S. government kills electric utility's bid to impose 'net-metering' charge on solar

    HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government has scuttled a bid by the province's private electric utility to charge fees to customers who sell renewable power back to the electricity grid. Premier Tim Houston issued a statement early Wednesday saying his government's move is aimed at protecting the province's solar industry and the small businesses and homeowners who use solar energy or plan to invest in it. Later in the day, Houston told reporters, "There was part of the (utility's) application that d

  • Denmark scraps most COVID-19 restrictions

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark on Tuesday became one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the Scandinavian country no longer considers the COVID-19 outbreak “a socially critical disease.” The reason for that is that while the omicron variant is surging in Denmark, it's not placing a heavy burden on the health system and the country has a high vaccination rate, officials have said. Denmark, a nation of 5.8 million, has in recent weeks seen more than 50,

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd