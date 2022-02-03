Another high-impact winter storm targets Atlantic Canada into Saturday

A sprawling winter storm will finish its cross-continental journey in Atlantic Canada this weekend, bringing the threat for widespread and prolonged impacts across the region beginning Thursday night. The Maritimes and Newfoundland can expect all precipitation types, including heavy snow, significant freezing rain, and ice pellets. The precise track of the storm will determine where each precipitation type will occur. This will be yet another high-impact storm for the Atlantic provinces. More on what we know so far, below.

MUST SEE: February shows its hand early as pattern change repeats this month

LATE WEEK: FOURTH STORM IN FIVE WEEKS TAKES AIM AT ATLANTIC CANADA TO KICK OFF THIS WEEKEND

Another weekend, another snowstorm. For the fourth time in five weeks, Atlantic Canada is in line for some potent wintry weather just in time for the weekend. This far-reaching system covers 4,500+ km, with winter storm watches, warnings and alerts in effect from Colorado to Cape Breton.

An extended period of messy weather that starts Thursday night across the Maritimes will continue into Saturday through Newfoundland. A cold front will separate a slug of Arctic air to the north and a push of milder air from the south. Abundant moisture from the south will flow up and over this front, allowing for a prolonged period of wintry precipitation.

Milder air in the lower levels of the atmosphere will lead to significant freezing rain and ice pellets for some areas. The exact placement of the boundary will determine which communities experience the greatest ice accretions and ice pellet accumulations.

The storm is likely to begin as rain over most of Nova Scotia, with heavy amounts possible along the Atlantic coast on Thursday night. A transition over to freezing rain is possible through early Friday, though southern coastal sections may remain all rain into Friday night.

Colder air moving in from the north will allow areas north of the cold front to see an extended period of snow. The snow will intensify Thursday night as it spreads toward the Fundy Shores and across western Newfoundland.

Story continues

The heaviest snowfall amounts look to target central New Brunswick, the western half of P.E.I., and much of Newfoundland, excluding the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas. Widespread snowfall totals of 20-40+ cm are possible for some.

Meanwhile, a sharp gradient along the southern edge of the heavy snow could result in an extended period of ice pellets and freezing rain for much of Nova Scotia and southeastern Newfoundland through Friday.

"The hardest hit areas could see ice accretion of 15-25+ mm with a risk for tree damage and power outages," warns Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

PHOTOS: Plenty of cleanup in Atlantic Canada after epic winter storm

Localized flooding and road washouts are also possible in southern Newfoundland with this system, especially in areas that were significantly impacted by the rain storm last weekend.

By Saturday morning, the low along the boundary begins to pull south and east, with colder air and snow ending off across the southern Maritimes. The colder air will continue into early next week, though turning milder for the rest of next week.

Residents are urged to continue to check back for the latest forecast updates, as a slight shift in the track may significantly impact storm timing and totals.