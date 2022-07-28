By Far Presents An Imaginative FW22 Collection

Revered accessories brand BY FAR has just revealed its high-octane Fall/Winter 2022 collection, offering an array of colorful and whimsical footwear, handbags and more.

Inspired by the insatiable desire to play, the Bulgarian brand presents an array of sculptural shoes outfitted in uber-saturated shades from “ultraviolet,” to “aqua.” Sky-high sandals bear a subtle curved arch for just the right amount of drama, while a kitschy bow adorns elegant kitten heels. Elsewhere, slightly flared heels add edge to sophisticated pumps. Casual options arrive in the form of flat slides and ultra-chic loafers. The star of the show are the collection’s thigh high boots as they are doused in a slick metallic silver, lustrous gold and black patent leather. Meanwhile, fall-ready nappa leather boots appearing in a rich “sequoia” shade as well as black are the perfect wardrobe essential.

The handbags within the latest drop mirror the candy-colored footwear as the rounded Amber bag, which is offered in a smaller version, comes in a variety of bright and bold hues. The baby Cush bag marks an experiment with texture as the bite-sized accessory covered in a cozy, season-appropriate shearling.

Take a look at BY FAR’s FW22 collection in the gallery above and visit the cult-favorite brand’s website to purchase.