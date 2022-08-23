Far more women than men not seeking re-election in Quebec's fall vote

QUEBEC — Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election.

Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.

That means women represent nearly two-thirds of the departures, even though they hold less than half the seats in the 125-seat legislature.

The trend is most apparent in the governing Coalition Avenir Québec party, where nine women have chosen not to run again, compared to three men.

The departing women in the CAQ include three cabinet ministers and two ex-ministers who were shuffled out earlier in the party's first term.

More women than men — eight compared to five — are choosing not to run again for the Quebec Liberal Party, which has seen nearly half its caucus decide against seeking another term.

The Parti Québécois is losing two women and two men, while only one woman from Québec solidaire has chosen to give up her seat. One Conservative and one Independent female legislature member have also decided not to run.

While each candidate has their own personal reasons for leaving, the gender imbalance is raising questions as to why some women appear to struggle to adapt to parliamentary life.

However, the list of candidates on the CAQ's website suggests that many women are eager to represent the party in the legislature come October. Women appear to significantly outnumber men on the list of candidates who have been named to run in the seats the party doesn't hold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press