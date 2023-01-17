Far-Right militants on trial for plot to assassinate 'little hysterical dictator' Macron

Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a suspected member of French far-right group Les Barjols, arrives at court in Paris - STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Emmanuel Macron was targeted in an assassination plot by a group with far-Right links who planned to enact a coup d’état as well as attack mosques and kill migrants, a court has heard.

The trial came a month after police in neighbouring Germany foiled a similar plot to overthrow the government and attack parliament in one of the country's largest actions ever against extremists.

French prosecutors say the members of Les Barjols, comprising 11 men and two women aged 26 to 66, had conspired to blow up mosques and kill Mr Macron - who one leader called a “little hysterical dictator” - as well as kidnap members of parliament and overthrow the government.

In 2018, French domestic intelligence received a tip-off saying that a far-Right militant based in the French Alps region, Jean-Pierre Bouyer, was planning to attack Mr Macron, 45, during a First World War peace treaty centenary commemoration in November of that year.

A suspected member (L) of French far-Right group Les Barjols arrives with his lawyer (R) at court in Paris - STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Anti-terror prosecutors began investigating on Oct 31 2018, at a time when the centrist president had become a lightning rod for widespread social anger in France over rising fuel prices which later morphed into the Yellow Vest revolt. Some protesters had even burned his effigy or placed his dummy’s head on a pike.

A secret meeting held in the eastern Moselle region marked the beginning of the conspiracy, say prosecutors. During others, group members conducted target practice, and trained in first aid techniques.

On Nov 6 that year, police arrested Mr Bouyer, 62 at the time, and three others suspected of far-Right links in Moselle. In his car, they found a commando-style fighting knife and an army vest. In his home, they discovered firearms and ammunition.

Police then went on to arrest other members of the Barjols movement, a far-Right nationalist and anti-immigration group formed on Facebook in 2017. Its presumed leader, Denis Collinet, was arrested in 2020.

The trial will hinge on whether the group actually intended to put their words into action.

Story continues

Threats were 'just talk'

During his detention, Mr Bouyer told police that he had wanted to "kill Macron", and hinted that one of his co-accused had hoped to approach the president during a meet-and-greet in a crowd and stab him with a ceramic-bladed knife, but later said the remarks had been just talk.

"He admits that there were such discussions, but they never went any further," his lawyer Olivia Ronen said. The prosecution, she said, had failed to place her client's hostile remarks towards Macron "in the context of the time".

Their comments were "sometimes extreme", conceded defence lawyer Gabriel Dumenil.

"But does that mean that they meant to take action, and make an attempt on the life of the head of state? The answer is no," he added.

Denis Collinet (R), a suspected member of French far-Right group Les Barjols - STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In their indictment, however, investigating magistrates said that it was "an established fact" that the group's plans "were entirely aimed at seriously disrupting the public order by intimidation and terror".

Given the lack of proof of any imminent attack, some of the initial charges have been dropped, with the main one now conspiring to commit a terrorist act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The trial, which runs until Feb 3, comes a month after 3,000 German police took part in nationwide raids to arrest 25 alleged members of the Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) movement whose suspected leader is a German prince thought to have business links to Britain.

Investigators believe the neo-Nazi group, which includes an ex-MP and former soldiers, hoped to overthrow the state and pronounce Prince Henrich XIII Reuss king.