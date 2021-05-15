Far-right Jewish groups and Arab youths claim streets of Lod as Israel loses control

Oliver Holmes and Quique Kierszenbaum in Lod
·6 min read

A smell of petrol lingered in the air and the synagogue’s metal gate had been completely ripped from its hinges. Inside, a small room filled with colourful books for children had been blackened by smoke. Outside, the skeletons of palm trees stood charred, save for a few bits of green at the top.

“Those animals destroyed and burnt,” said Eytan Schnur of his Arab neighbours, who, he said, had torched the Jewish house of worship on Thursday night. “We will rebuild; we’ll build it bigger.”

The synagogue was the fifth to have been burnt this week in Lod, a city in central Israel that has become the focal point of a vicious and rapid rise in communal violence that has spread across the country, and which the government has failed to control.

Jamal Abu Kasher, a resident of Lod, looks at one of the several vandalised graves in a Muslim cemetery in Lod, Israel.
Jamal Abu Kasher, a resident of Lod, looks at one of the several vandalised graves in a Muslim cemetery in Lod, Israel. Photograph: Heidi Levine/AP

Videos shared online have shown a terrified Arab family attempting to keep men from barging through the front door, Palestinians beating Jewish Israelis, and girls waving Israeli flags and dancing outside a smashed-up Arab-owned shop.

Far-right Jewish Israelis, often armed with pistols and operating in full view of police, have moved into mixed areas this week. In messages shared by one online Jewish supremacist group, Jews were called to flood into Lod. “Don’t come without any instrument for personal protection,” one message read.

Amir Ohana, the public security minister, has encouraged vigilantism, announcing on Wednesday that “law-abiding citizens carrying weapons” were an aid to authorities. He made the comments after a suspected Jewish gunman was accused of killing an Arab man in Lod. The minister, without presenting evidence, said it was in self-defence.

Israeli forces detain a group of Arab-Israelis in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod.
Israeli forces detain a group of Arab-Israelis in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod. Photograph: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty

Since then, attacks have intensified. One video, apparently taken by an Arab resident, showed two Jewish Israelis filling bottles with petrol at a service station next to a white car. “The police are right next to them,” said a voice off-camera.

Police say they are working to “prevent riots and disturbances”. A history of violent crime in Lod has meant some Arab residents are armed. Israeli media have reported at least two Jewish Israelis, including a paramedic, have been shot this week.

Lod’s mayor, Yair Revivo, has described events there as a “civil war”, and the city of 80,000 people looks that way. Streets are filled with rocks and the husks of burnt cars. Most people remain indoors, and heavily armed police in riot gear loiter on pavements. Authorities have declared a rare state of emergency, imposed night-time curfews, and brought in forces from the occupied West Bank.

Many Israeli officials argue that Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up about 20% of the population, are treated equally, feel a part of the country, and care more about jobs and economic security than they do the status and fate of non-citizen Palestinians in the neighbouring occupied West Bank and Gaza.

An Israeli man looks inside a synagogue after it was set on fire by Arab-Israelis in Lod.
An Israeli man looks inside a synagogue after it was set on fire by Arab-Israelis in Lod. Photograph: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty

That logic came crashing down this week. Decades of discrimination, an escalating bombardment in and out of Gaza and an emboldened hardline far-right buoyed up by mainstream Israeli politicians has fractured any sense of “coexistence”.

In Israel, local media is calling what is happening an “internal intifada”.

“Animals are living over here,” repeated Schnur, 37, who works in the diamond trade, pointing to apartments next to the synagogue. “I have Arab friends [but] the people between 20- to 30 years old, they are starting to be much more extreme.”

Behind him, a teenage boy at the synagogue calls out, “Kill them”, before walking away.

Lod’s Arab community is the descendants of Palestinians who stayed in the country after the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, when an estimated 700,000 others were expelled or fled. While life has long been relatively calm in Lod, known as Lydda in Arabic, deep-seated problems have boiled under the surface.

Mirroring Palestinian voices around Israel – and certainly in Jerusalem and the West Bank – Israel’s Arab minority in Lod have accused police of unnecessarily rough tactics in the face of peaceful demonstrations.

Mohammad Abu Shuraiki, 65, said attempts by Arabs in Lod to hold prayers this week in solidarity with the hundreds of Palestinians wounded by police at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque were met with “sound grenades and teargas canisters”.

Burnt cars and a skip in the city of Lod during clashes between Israeli far-right extremists and Arab-Israelis.
Burnt cars and a skip in the city of Lod after clashes between Israeli far-right extremists and Arab-Israelis. Photograph: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty

Meanwhile, like many poor, mixed cities around Israel, Lod has been targeted by Jewish settler groups which – while primarily seeking to take land in the Palestinian territories – want to strengthen the Jewish presence of Israeli towns.

The community from the torched synagogue is part of that movement, hoping to increase the Jewish majority population of Lod even further in their favour. Their synagogue stands in the heart of an Arab neighbourhood and close to a mosque. “Today we have 50 families, and it’s going to be 100 families, 200 families,” said Schur.

Related: What is the current Israel-Gaza crisis about and where is it heading?

On Thursday morning, while ignoring the fire damage, the synagogue was filled instead with dusty, sweating men determined on a different goal – to expand. Within 20 minutes, they had broken through a wall and built a new room using prefabricated walls. As a result, the synagogue had grown in size by a quarter.

“A lot of volunteers came here this morning … We are very strong over here. We are not afraid. We believe in our country. We believe this is ours.”

Samah Al-Kada’im, 28, a supermarket worker, lives in a gated house across the street from the synagogue. She said the city’s Arabs had been sharing messages of alleged mob attacks this week.

Israeli border police force members stand by one of the entrances to the Arab-Jewish town of Lod, Israel.
Israeli border police force members stand by one of the entrances to the Arab-Jewish town of Lod, Israel. Photograph: Corinna Kern/Reuters

“We received messages telling us that buses were coming with religious Jews who were coming to burn our houses,” she said. “That they will hurt us; that they will get into our house.” In response, men from the community had come to guard families, she said.

Asked if she felt protected by police, Al-Kada’im said that when far-right thugs had moved into her neighbourhood waving Israeli flags two nights ago, officers stood by clapping.

“These people come into the neighbourhood to dance as a provocation,” she said, “and the police were joining them.”

Additional reporting by Sufian Taha in Jerusalem

Latest Stories

  • Kyle Connor scores twice, Jets beat Leafs in regular-season finale

    Kyle Connor scored twice including the eventual winner as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

  • WNBA tip-off: Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu opens 25th anniversary season with winning shot

    Sabrina Ionescu wins it on a last-second shot? Check.

  • Hoskins hits 3-run double, Phillies beat Blue Jays 5-1

    Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run double during a five-run seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Friday night.

  • Rob Gronkowski referees as Logan Paul boxes four of the Gronkowski brothers

    Rob Gronkowski was quick to break up the fights once Logan Paul got the upper hand.

  • Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney practices in one shoe during first day of rookie minicamp

    The Giants rookie started on the wrong foot (sorry).

  • White Sox 1B Jose Abreu and Royals' Hunter Dozier exit game after scary collision during pop-up

    Abreu ran toward home to field a pop-up while Dozier had his head down jogging to first base.

  • Medina Spirit cleared to race in Preakness Stakes after passing 3 drug tests

    The Kentucky Derby winner (for now) is officially racing in the Preakness.

  • Golf community livid about Ontario government extending ban on sport

    "There's nothing that makes sense about all of this, whether it be golf, tennis courts or basketball courts."

  • Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook among NBA stars showing support for WNBA

    Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and other NBA players wore WNBA jerseys and shirts as the W season tips off.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Isles an anomaly in offense-driven East Division

    With a quartet of well-rounded squads in the Penguins, Capitals, Bruins and Islanders quartet, the East is going to be an absolute slog.

  • Bettors file lawsuits against Bob Baffert after Medina Spirit tests positive for regulated drug

    "If we don't [speak up] for the bettors, it's just going to keep on going."

  • Vanessa Bryant shows off portion of Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame exhibit she helped design

    Vanessa Bryant helped design an exhibit dedicated to Kobe that will run at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

  • Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption to play in U.S. Open

    Phil Mickelson will get another crack at the U.S. Open thanks to a special exemption.

  • Eugene Melnyk feuded with 'odorous, ill-tempered' superyacht captain during nightmare vacation, lawsuit says

    Litigation filed by Melnyk's girlfriend and another plaintiff claims they were victims of negligence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • WNBA teams sit out national anthem during season openers

    The majority of the league skipped the anthem.

  • Hampson homers, triples as Rockies beat Reds 9-6

    DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson led off the first inning with a triple, one of 15 hits for Colorado, and the Rockies spoiled Wade Miley’s encore to his first career no-hitter with a 9-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Miley (4-3) was roughed up one start after holding the Cleveland Indians hitless on May 7. His bid for consecutive no-hitters ended on his second pitch when Hampson tripled. He later scored on Miley’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Hampson also singled and homered, while Charlie Blackmon and Yonathan Daza had three hits apiece to back a solid outing by Colorado starter German Márquez. The Rockies scored four times in the third on five hits and a walk and chased Miley after three more hits to start the fourth. The left-hander gave up eight runs on 11 hits and struck out five in three-plus innings, his shortest start of the season. Márquez was sharp before allowing a two-run homer to Jonathan India in the seventh. The right-hander was removed after walking Alex Blandino. Márquez (2-4) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out eight in six-plus innings. Hampson hit a solo homer in the seventh before Eugenio Suarez launched a two-run shot off Yency Almonte in the top of the eighth. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his fourth save. Blackmon exited for a pinch-runner in the fourth, but no reason for his departure was announced. Daza drove in three runs and Josh Fuentes had two hits and two RBIs for Colorado. TRAINER’S ROOM Reds: OF Nick Senzel was out of the lineup after bruising his heel Thursday. Manager David Bell said Senzel is considered day to day. ... 1B Mike Moustakas was in the lineup after being pulled from Thursday night’s game due to a shoulder issue. Rockies: Placed 1B Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right shin sustained Wednesday against San Diego. Colorado recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... OF Raimel Tapia was scratched from the lineup with a left thumb issue. REDS ROSTER MOVES Cincinnati designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment and claimed RHP Michael Feliz off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds also recalled RHP Art Warren from the taxi squad. Romano had been with the organization since he was drafted in the 23rd round in 2011. Bell said Feliz will join the team in a few days. UP NEXT Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (2-0, 3.00 ERA) will face Colorado RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 5.84), who is slated to make his first start for the Rockies since June 28, 2014. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Kelly, The Associated Press

  • Poole's career-high 38 points lead Warriors past Pelicans

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored a go-ahead layup with 21.4 seconds left and made two free throws with less than a second remaining on the way to a career-high 38 points despite an injury scare in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors held off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-122 on Friday night while Stephen Curry and other stars rested with injuries. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 30 points and put New Orleans ahead with 25.9 seconds left, answering Eric Paschall's basket for the Warriors 33 seconds after his offensive rebound. Mychal Mulder added a career-high 28 points as the Warriors won their fifth straight game — all at home, including back-to-back victories Monday and Tuesday against two top West teams in Utah and Phoenix. Poole shot 12 for 22 in his first career 30-point performance and third straight game with 20-plus points. Mulder had his third 20-point game and made seven 3-pointers. Poole limped to the locker room with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter — two points shy of his career high in points — then re-emerged with ice wrapped around the ankle. He returned to the floor about four minutes later on a night House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat in the first row of seats above the Pelicans bench. Golden State's supporting cast again showed its talent on a night Curry and Draymond Green were among the Warriors regulars rested by coach Steve Kerr. Curry is still bothered by a tender tailbone he hurt falling hard on metal steps March 17 at Houston. Andrew Wiggins missed his first game of the season and has been nursing a sore left knee in recent weeks. Kerr wants his team in top form for Sunday's game that will determine seeding: The Warriors must beat Memphis to secure the No. 8 seed and if they lose will wind up ninth. The eighth seed will play its first game on the road at the seventh seed while the No. 9 team hosts the 10th seed. The Warriors had been with just eight healthy players in recent weeks, but welcomed back Paschall from a 21-game absence for a strained left hip flexor and he scored 12 points. In addition, Jordan Bell was signed to a two-way contract Thursday for a second stint with the Warriors. Paschall entered at the 4:31 mark of the opening quarter for his first action since April 2. Golden State's 41 points in the first quarter were a season high and the team's sixth 40-point quarter overall. WIGGINS SITS Kerr asked Wiggins if it mattered to him to play all 72 games and the veteran forward opted to instead be most fresh for Sunday’s game that will determine positioning. “It was good to be able to get him a night to recover where he doesn’t have to play and hopefully the knee will calm down a little bit the next couple of days,” Kerr said. “He said he’ll be ready to go Sunday." BELL'S RETURN Bell played 15 minutes and was greeted by “Welcome back to the Bay!” when he entered with 2:06 left in the first. He spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with Golden State. He most recently signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards at the end of April and appeared in five games, scoring 14 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. TIP-INS Pelicans: Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) and Steven Adams (sprained right big toe) remained out and are expected to also miss Sunday's regular-season finale. “Yeah they’re both out, and going ahead I don’t think we’re going to see them again in these last two games," coach Stan Van Gundy said. "They’re not officially out for Sunday yet, but I think any expectation on that those guys are going to play would be wrong. The only guy who may come back Sunday is Wes (Iwundu). We’ll have to see what happens there, but I don’t expect the other two.” Iwundu has a sprained left shoulder. ... New Orleans finished its season road schedule with a 13-23 record and 7-14 vs. the Western Conference. ... The Pelicans have lost 26 of their last 30 regular-season meetings against the Warriors. Warriors: Curry received his Western Conference Player of the Month trophy from general manager Bob Myers before the game. The two-time MVP averaged 37.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for April while making an NBA-record 3-pointers for a single month with 96. ... Kerr plans an update this weekend on the status of G Kelly Oubre Jr., who missed his 15th game because of a sore left wrist. ... Golden State lost 108-103 at New Orleans on May 4 after a 123-108 road win the night before. UP NEXT Pelicans: Host the Lakers on Sunday night having lost four of five in the series and eight of 10. Warriors: Host the Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon with seeding at stake. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press