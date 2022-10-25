How far-right Italy became an economic time bomb

Giulia Bottaro
·8 min read
Like many chief executives, Angelica Donati is struggling to see how her business can navigate this winter as energy bills soar.

“We're very worried for the future,” says the chief executive of Donati Immobiliare Group, a Rome-based construction company. Getting through the crisis “doesn't depend on us”, she says.

“From inflation and materials costs and energy, but also on the remedies the government will put in place. That’s completely out of our control... [It] is like in a boat with nobody at the helm in the sense that we have no control over these elements.”

Donati’s worries are far from unique as Europe heads into a bleak winter without Russian gas. However, her business is at one of the epicentres of the unfolding crisis.

Italy is among the EU economies most reliant on Russian gas and faces one of the deepest recessions as a result. Before the invasion of Ukraine, 40pc of the country’s supply was imported from Russia.

Surging gas prices and collapsing supply in the wake of the war have put huge pressure on Italian businesses, especially those in energy-intensive sectors such as construction.

Gas prices have fallen in European markets in recent weeks, but much still depends on Russia’s strategy to squeeze the continent. Another explosion like that which destroyed the ill-fated Nord Stream 2 pipeline would risk a renewed surge in costs.

Rampant gas and electricity prices are fuelling inflation, which hit 9.4pc last month in Italy and is undermining the country's industrial base.

While neighbouring France can count on its nuclear power stations, Italy has suffered heavily from the sanctions imposed on Russia following the war in Ukraine.

Since Vladimir Putin turned off the taps, Rome has raced to secure supplies from other countries, mainly Algeria, Congo and Egypt.

However, there is still the risk of a gap between supply and demand this winter. Before the pandemic, gas accounted for 42pc of Italy's energy mix.

Into this maelstrom has stepped a new far-right Government that many observers fear could be too inexperienced to deal with the problem or simply too hostile to the EU.

Giorgia Meloni took the reins as Prime Minister on Saturday, heading a three-party coalition that won last month’s general election.

She makes history as Italy's first female prime minister as well as the head of the country's first far-right government since Benito Mussolini's dictatorship.

Meloni's party, Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), only received 4pc of votes in 2018 but took 26pc in September’s general election. She has formed a coalition with ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and the Lega party of Matteo Salvini, each of whom received less than 9pc of the vote.

Detractors say the 45-year old Meloni lacks the experience and the international weight of her predecessor, Mario Draghi.

Draghi, the technocratic former president of the European Central Bank, became Prime Minister of Italy last February and was exactly the type of pro-EU, market-reforming leader the country needed in the eyes of Brussels and financial markets.

Draghi pursued reform of the moribund economy, from the way taxation is administered to speeding up the sclerotic insolvency process for struggling businesses. But it will take years for these sorts of changes to boost the economy’s long-term growth rate and Draghi did not have time to complete his programme.

Meloni is a very different leader and faces immediate crunches on several fronts. Interest rates are rising, posing an existential threat to a severely indebted government.

Rome’s gross debts amount to around 150pc of GDP, on the International Monetary Fund’s measure, more than twice Germany’s level and one-third more than in France.

This may have seemed sustainable when interest rates were low, but they are now rising rapidly.

Last year, Italy could borrow for 10 years at an interest rate of less than 1pc. Now the rate charged in bond markets is 4.4pc, a borrowing cost last seen in 2012 during the eurozone’s sovereign debt and banking crisis.

This limits Meloni’s ability to address the problems facing households and businesses through borrowing and spending. The alternative is either tax rises or turning to Brussels.

Draghi helped Italy tap into the EU’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), soothing the path with his programme of reforms. Last year, the European Union allocated Italy some €221bn (£193bn) under the NRRP to be spent by 2026.

Meloni needs to show willingness to press on with reforms and stick close to the EU if she is to keep on receiving the money Rome needs.

However, Meloni and her deputy PM, the League's Salvini, have voiced their opposition to the NRRP plan, saying the funds are being directed to the wrong places. The NRRP doesn't allow drastic changes, but Meloni's coalition promised small, but vague, amendments during its campaign.

Brothers of Italy and the League have historically criticised Brussels and were widely seen as anti-EU. However, insiders claim the new government is simply building on Draghi's approach of taking a stronger position in Brussels, voicing concerns over decisions taken at the European level.

“In my opinion, a lot of the past governments have been very shallow in their relationship with the European Parliament and in the decision-making process because, you know, they say... We agree with everybody so we look pro-European, and then we will think about what to do later,” says Pietro Fiocchi, member of the European Parliament for Brothers of Italy.

Fiocchi says a lot of work is being done to convince their European counterparts that a Meloni-led government will cooperate within the bloc.

“Fratelli d’Italia is convinced that we need to stay in Europe,” he says. “From an economic point of view, without Europe we are dead, because we cannot fight with the US, India or China.

“We've been working a lot on this to show that they do not have anything to fear from a Giorgia Meloni government. I think that we have enough problems as it is.”

The most pressing problems are energy bills. Meloni may have to consider cutting consumption or even rationing as bills continue to soar.

“It’s a problem… that is running very much, too fast,” says Mauro Casales, chief executive of GLM Group.

His company, based in the central region of Abruzzo, makes steel elements for the automotive sector. Unlike other companies working metal, it doesn't consume high levels of gas because the material can be worked while cold, meaning bills have historically had a modest weight on GLM's balance sheet. Last year they were €1m on revenues of €45m, but in 2022 they are expected to at least double.

“This is not sustainable, especially in the long term,” says Casales. “It objectively becomes difficult for an Italian company to stay on the market because the dynamic is not the same across Europe for price increases.”

GLM, which was founded in Italy, has other sites in Serbia and Mexico where energy costs have gone up only around 10pc.

For Casales, if the government doesn't take action, the “only solution” is to ask for more money from its clients, which would end up fuelling inflation and, ultimately, making cars more expensive.

The last resort would be moving more operations to Serbia and Mexico, although Casales says “it would be a shame”.

“We never relocated because of costs and we hope not to be forced to do it,” he adds.

A decision may come round soon but Casales is hopeful. “I’m fairly convinced that this country has the resources and skills to find a solution.”

Just before the end of its mandate, Draghi's government established an “energy release” decree whereby the price of gas will be uncoupled from the price of electricity. Some 18 terawatts will be sold at €210 per megawatt/hour, compared to current market prices of €450. These special contracts will be awarded by auction to companies that consume high levels of energy.

Draghi's government also pushed through a €17bn package to tackle rising prices for energy, petrol and gas. But it's not clear whether it will be enough to support companies through a tough winter, as they emerge from an already challenging summer.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest projections, published earlier this month, show Italy’s GDP shrinking by 0.2pc next year, the worst performance of any G7 nation except for Germany.

For Donati, it is one problem after another.

The construction sector in Italy has been stagnant for over a decade, still reeling from the financial crisis of 2008. Soaring energy costs come on top of Covid loans that have to be repaid, other inflation and a labour crunch.

“It's very stressful. But it's not just me... I speak to my colleagues daily and we are all horrified because we don't know what's going to happen,” says Donati.

“And it's not a criticism against the Italian government or the current political situation. It's not a criticism against Europe. It's just a fact that there seems to be no clear solution to the problem right now.”

According to the construction chief executive, Italy needs a clear direction for the future.

“The biggest sin this country's leaders have made over the past decades is that they were not able to plan long term. The EU, whether you love it or hate, has 30- to 60-year plans. We don't even have a five year plan,” she says.

“We deserve a clear long term strategy. We are sick of living in a state of emergency.”

