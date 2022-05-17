Far-right hate group’s signs appear in Meridian. Residents act quickly to remove them

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Treasure Valley residents have been removing signage promoting a nationally recognized hate group.

Lawn signs from the far-right Proud Boys have popped up among some campaign signs alongside roads in the Boise and Meridian areas, according to online posts.

The Proud Boys are classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which describes the all-male organization as neo-Nazis, antisemites, racists and militias known for their white nationalist and anti-immigration views. The group was instrumental in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when Donald Trump supporters tried to stop the 2020 presidential election from being certified.

At least 25 members of the Proud Boys have been charged in the riot and violent storming of the Capitol. The group’s members were vocal supporters of Trump, who mentioned them during a presidential debate.

“As if you don’t have reason enough to get out and vote ... there was a Boise Proud Boys sign nestled amongst the GOP campaign signs along Ten Mile in Meridian,” Twitter user Destinie Hart tweeted on Monday. “It was gone by this afternoon, but this is where we’re at folks. Don’t stay home tomorrow.”

Hart told the Idaho Statesman that she will continue to look for Proud Boys signs throughout the day. The polls opened at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

As if you don’t have reason enough to get out and vote tomorrow, there was a Boise Proud Boys sign nestled amongst the GOP campaign signs along Ten Mile in Meridian. It was gone by this afternoon, but this is where we’re at folks. Don’t stay home tomorrow. #vote #idpol — Destinie Hart (@dhartidaho) May 17, 2022

Ten Mile Road runs north-south through Meridian, starting at Chinden Boulevard on its north end and extending south to Kuna.

Story continues

Idaho law states that it is unlawful to place lawn signs on public and private property in the state without permission from the owner or city. Signs are also not permitted within the right-of-way of a driver, classified as any part of the highway needed for highway function and safety, such as drains and hard shoulders.

This law also applies to posting signage along fences or bridges over highways. The Boise Police Department removed flags bearing the Proud Boys emblem in July 2021 that were hung on bridges over Interstates 84 and 184.

Another Twitter user, John Barrie, said that he removed a sign from Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue across from The Village at Meridian.

There are now Proud Boys Boise signs mixed with the rest of the campaign signs in our area.



Let me rephrase that- There are now blatant signs of White Supremist And Domestic Terrorist political activity in our area.



Vote in this election like your life depends on it. #idpol — Survive (@skankhunt4__2) May 16, 2022

Users on Reddit have also noticed the signage, posting pictures in the Boise subreddit of them taking the signs and throwing them away.

“Be on the lookout for these. Take their signs, cover up their stickers, erase their graffiti, neonazis will not get a pass,” Reddit user cornettogreen posted on Monday, along with a picture of a Pride Boys sign in the back of their car.

Another user called gl21133 also posted a picture of one of the signs thrown in a dumpster.