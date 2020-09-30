Far-right groups, feeling support from Trump, find fertile recruiting ground in the Northwest

The son of Polish immigrants who fled World War II, Andrew Jerzy grew up in a family of Democrats in Southern California amid the cultural and political upheavals of the 1960s.

Taking a different path from many in his generation, he became a staunch conservative — voting Republican, tuning in to Rush Limbaugh and advocating gun rights. He kept his views to himself. A construction contractor in Sandy, Ore., east of Portland, the liberal home of many of his customers, he knew his politics could be bad for business.

This summer, however, he began attending rallies and caravans in support of President Trump and the police — activism that put him in the close company of organizations such as the Proud Boys that have ties to white supremacists and advocate taking up arms against the far left.

Newcomers to the pro-Trump, "back the blue" demonstrations say they're motivated by disgust with violence at social justice protests that have raged in Portland since the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The fatal shooting of a far-right supporter and the police killing of an anti-fascist suspected in his death cast Oregon as an extreme version of the country's polarization in the final weeks leading to the election.

Trump on Tuesday again refused to condemn white supremacists and nationalist groups. When asked during his debate with Joe Biden to disavow the Proud Boys, an organization with an ardent following in Oregon, the president said the group should "stand back and stand by." The group's leadership regarded the comments, which Trump sought to walk back Wednesday, as an endorsement similar to the one he gave white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

The unrest roiling Portland and other cities this year has been a powerful recruiting tool for organizations such as the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and the Three Percenters. Patriot Prayer is led by Joey Gibson, a Washington state resident who faces a felony riot charge for brawling with antifa activists in Portland last year and who was recently photographed with a former Ku Klux Klan member.

The allure of the far right is not as blunt as its slogans. People like Jerzy who show up at rallies aren't draped in camo and AR-15s. They say they don't condone violence or racism but want to resist a troubling liberal, anti-American tide. They are at once angry and disillusioned, feeling their voices are often drowned out amid the nation's changing demographics and identity politics.

Jerzy, 66, who spoke on the condition that he be identified by his middle name to protect his business, embraces the American dream his father sought and sees Black Lives Matter as a Marxist organization.

A staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment, Jerzy carries a concealed handgun and wishes Portland would crack down on demonstrators he regards as entitled kids wreaking havoc. He said he's not a racist and has no qualms about standing in solidarity with Patriot Prayer.

View photos Pro-Trump demonstrators rally June 4, 2017, in Portland, Ore. The protest was met by a large contingent of counter-demonstrators who viewed it as promoting racism. (Scott Olson / Getty Images) More

"They call them an ultra-right group but they're not — they're a Christian group that believes in God, family and being a patriot," he said.

Despite its progressive reputation, Oregon is a red state east of the Cascade Range, with a history of excluding Black residents well into the 20th century. Extremist groups such as the Three Percenters, which joined an armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon in 2016, find the state fertile recruiting territory.

They view it as "their job to step in and impose order,” said Cassie Miller, a senior research analyst for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Many mainstream conservatives were feeling under siege and open to extreme tactics even before this year's unrest. A survey of a nationally representative group of Republicans conducted in January by Larry Bartels, a political science professor at Vanderbilt University, found that just over half of respondents agreed that "the traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast that we may have to use force to save it."

