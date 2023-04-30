Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) Dividend Will Be Increased To MYR0.10

Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to MYR0.10 on 6th of July. This makes the dividend yield 5.3%, which is above the industry average.

Far East Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Far East Holdings Berhad was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 13.8% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 50%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0357 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Far East Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On Far East Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Far East Holdings Berhad will make a great income stock. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Far East Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

