Far East Holdings Berhad Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.11 (vs RM0.087 in 3Q 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM190.6m (down 2.4% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net income: RM62.9m (up 21% from 3Q 2021).

  • Profit margin: 33% (up from 27% in 3Q 2021). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.11 (up from RM0.087 in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Far East Holdings Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Far East Holdings Berhad.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

