How far did Penn State fall in AP Top 25 college football rankings after loss to Michigan?

Matt Hymowitz
·2 min read
Paul Sancya/AP

Penn State fell six places in the latest AP college football rankings after Saturday’s 41-17 loss to Michigan.

The Nittany Lions dropped to No. 16 after their first loss of the season in the Top 25 poll released Sunday.

Georgia and Ohio State maintained the top two spots in the poll while Tennessee moved up three places after upending Alabama. Michigan and Clemson swapped spots to complete the top five.

Illinois took the biggest leap in the rankings, climbing six spots to No. 18 after defeating Minnesota. Before the Illini made their season debut in last week’s poll, they hadn’t been ranked since 2011.

North Carolina State and Mississippi State fell the furthest. Both dropped eight places after losses.

Penn State received 629 voting points, 30 ahead of No. 17 Kansas State and 86 behind No. 15 Utah.

The Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) return home to face the Gophers (4-2, 1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a Homecoming/White Out game.

The Big Ten has four ranked teams: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 16 Penn State and No. 18 Illinois. The complete rankings can be found below.

AP TOP 25

(Oct. 16, 2022)

1. Georgia (7-0), 1,530 (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (6-0), 1,509 (17)

3. Tennessee (6-0), 1,474 (15)

4. Michigan (7-0), 1,384

5. Clemson (7-0), 1,336

6. Alabama (6-1), 1,232

7. Ole Miss (7-0), 1,173

8. TCU (6-0), 1,166

9. UCLA (6-0), 1,048

10. Oregon (5-1), 953

11. Oklahoma State (5-1), 913

12. USC (6-1), 861

13. Wake Forest (5-1), 790

14. Syracuse (6-0), 751

15. Utah (5-2), 715

16. Penn State (5-1), 629

17. Kansas State (5-1), 599

18. Illinois (6-1), 433

19. Kentucky (5-2), 414

20. Texas (5-2), 368

21. Cincinnati (5-1), 321

22. North Carolina (6-1), 210

23. North Carolina State (5-2), 155

24. Mississippi State (5-2), 150

25. Tulane (6-1), 115

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1

