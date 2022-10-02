How far did Kentucky football fall in AP Top 25, coaches poll after Ole Miss loss?

Kentucky football traveled to Oxford with dreams of moving into the top five of the major polls, but it instead fell out of the top 10 after a 22-19 loss at Ole Miss.

The Wildcats dropped from No. 7 to No. 13 in the new Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday. They fell from No. 8 to No. 13 in the USA Today coaches poll update.

Considering Kentucky was a six-point underdog entering the game, a three-point loss on the road was unlikely to drop the Wildcats far in the polls. However, self-inflicted mistakes were key in the loss, and some of the issues on display in closer-than-expected wins over Mid-American Conference foes Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois can no longer be ignored.

Kentucky fell from third to fifth in the SEC pecking order in the polls behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee and No. 9 Ole Miss. Texas A&M and Arkansas fell out of the poll after weekend losses. Mississippi State and LSU moved into the top 25 at No. 23 and No. 25, respectively.

UK has three games remaining against currently ranked teams: Mississippi State (Oct. 15), at Tennessee (Oct. 29) and Georgia (Nov. 19).

