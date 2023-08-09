How far can $370K get you in Centre County’s housing market? Look inside 5 recent sales

If you’re shopping for a home in central Pennsylvania this summer, how far could $370,000 get you?

That figure could be your budget if you’re using Centre County’s median home sale price. The Centre County Association of Realtors reported that mid-point home sale price for June in its most recent monthly market report, which found the median sale price for the month rose 10% from May and is up nearly 2% year-over-year.

Centre County’s local housing markets vary, but if you’re using the median sale price as a general budget, what are your options? To see some examples, we’re featuring several homes that recently sold for that price or below.

716 Oak Hall St.

A front-facing view of the property at 716 Oak Hall St. in Boalsburg. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

Built in 1972, this Boalsburg home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across 1,816 square feet. It sold for $365,000 in early July, according to its Zillow page.

This home’s kitchen features “gorgeous cabinetry,” quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, according to the online listing. The bathrooms, meanwhile, offer radiant flooring that might help you stay warm in the winter.

A view of the kitchen at 716 Oak Hall St. in Boalsburg. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

The basement is finished and complete with a fireplace, a full bathroom and a screened-in porch overlooking the backyard. Recent upgrades to the house include renovations that installed a heat pump to the central air system in 2022.

A look at the screened-in back porch at 716 Oak Hall St. in Boalsburg. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

The house sits less than a mile away from Mount Nittany Elementary School and Mount Nittany Middle School, both part of the State College Area School District.

Size: 1,816 square feet

Year built: 1972

Price per square foot: $201

Property taxes: $2,443 in 2022, according to Zillow

381 Benner Road

A front-facing view of the property at 381 Benner Road in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Annette Yorks of Perry Wellington Realty.

This 1,978-square-foot home in Bellefonte offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sold for $347,000 in mid-July.

“Escape to your own slice of paradise with this charming country home situated on 1 acre of land,” the online Zillow listing reads. “This sprawling split-level home has been thoughtfully updated, offering a spacious and inviting retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.”

A look inside the main bedroom at 381 Benner Road in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Annette Yorks of Perry Wellington Realty.

The home features a primary bedroom with an en suite bath, which makes it “perfect for families or those needing extra space.” Recent upgrades to the home include new flooring and a roof that was replaced about three years ago.

Outside, you’ll find a small backyard deck and patio, plus a tree house for the kids. Other features of this Bellefonte home include a two-car garage, a radon mitigation system and a coal stove for winter months.

A view of the kitchen at 381 Benner Road in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Annette Yorks of Perry Wellington Realty.

Bellefonte Area Middle School, Bellefonte Area High School and Marion-Walker Elementary School all sit within 4.4 miles of the home.

Size: 1,978 square feet

Year built: 1988

Price per square foot: $175

Property taxes: $3,299 in 2022, according to Zillow

1100 Houserville Road

A front-facing view of the property at 1100 Houserville Road in State College. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agents, Cheryl Gigante and Suzy Weibel of Kissinger Bigatel & Brower Realtors.

This State College home sold for $358,000 in late July, according to its Zillow page. The house offers six bedrooms and three full bathrooms spread across 2,606 square feet.

Recent upgrades to the home include a new geothermal heating and cooling system installed in 2022, plus a pair of new hybrid hot water tanks.

A view of the dining room at 1100 Houserville Road in State College. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agents, Cheryl Gigante and Suzy Weibel of Kissinger Bigatel & Brower Realtors.

The home’s kitchen offers a walk-in pantry with plenty of storage space for a larger family. The nearby dining room boasts large windows that let in plenty of sunshine and views of the outdoors.

Look at the walk-in pantry at 1100 Houserville Road in State College. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agents, Cheryl Gigante and Suzy Weibel of Kissinger Bigatel & Brower Realtors.

Though the home is listed with a State College address, it lies near Houserville, out near Lemont. The home is less than a mile away from Spring Creek Elementary School and just steps away from Spring Creek Park.

Size: 2,606 square feet

Year built: 1957

Price per square foot: $137

Property taxes: $3,747 in 2022, according to Zillow

45 Cornfield Lane

A front-facing view of the property at 45 Cornfield Lane in Port Matilda. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Annette Yorks of Perry Wellington Realty.

This 1,936-square-foot Port Matilda home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. According to its Zillow listing, the home sold for $365,000 in late July.

One of the home’s marquee features is its “oversized” kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. The nearby living room has plenty of space, too, with large windows that provide ample natural light.

A view of a living room at the home located at 45 Cornfield Lane in Port Matilda. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Annette Yorks of Perry Wellington Realty.

“Nestled on a sprawling one-acre lot, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is the epitome of country living,” the home’s Zillow listing reads.

Elsewhere in the home, you’ll find a laundry room on the main floor, an unfinished basement and a two-car garage perfect for a busy family.

A look at the kitchen inside the home at 45 Cornfield Lane in Port Matilda. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Annette Yorks of Perry Wellington Realty.

Nearby attractions include Way Fruit Farm and Autumn Meadow Park just down the street. Gray’s Woods Elementary School, part of the State College Area School District, sits roughly 4 miles away from the home.

Size: 1,936 square feet

Year built: 1983

Price per square foot: $189

Property taxes: $3,428 in 2022, according to Zillow

943 E. High St.

A front-facing view of the property at 943 E. High St. in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, James Bradley of Keller Williams Advantage Realty.

This home near downtown Bellefonte sold for $345,000 in mid-July, according to its online Zillow listing. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across 1,525 square feet.

“This impressive contemporary ranch-style home is situated in an unbeatable location, offering both style and convenience,” the listing reads.

A look inside the living room of the home at 943 E. High St. in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, James Bradley of Keller Williams Advantage Realty.

A two-story foyer greets those who walk through the front door. The home features an open floor plan that “creates a sense of spaciousness” through vaulted ceilings and large rooms.

The home’s living room is arguably its centerpiece thanks to a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. The nearby kitchen offers vinyl plank flooring, while the screened-in porch overlooks the backyard.

Other features include a main bedroom with an en suite bathroom, a first-floor laundry room, a “very large” unfinished basement and an attached garage.

A view of a bedroom inside the home at 943 E. High St. in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, James Bradley of Keller Williams Advantage Realty.

The home’s location is one of its best features, the online listing argues. It sits just a few miles away from the heart of Bellefonte, several Bellefonte-area schools and Interstate 99.

Size: 1,525 square feet

Year built: 1970

Price per square foot: $226

Property taxes: $3,858 in 2022, according to Zillow