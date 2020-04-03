FAQ: What you can or cannot do under new COVID-19 measures

A food court in a shopping mall in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore announced a slew of tighter measures on Friday (3 April) to pre-empt escalating COVID-19 infection, ranging from closing down most workplaces to schools switching to full home-based learning.

What can Singapore residents do or not do under these new measures? Here is a handy list of frequently-asked questions:

Q: Can I go out to have my meals at food and beverage (F&B) outlets?

A: You cannot dine in at F&B outlets from 7 April onwards. This applies to restaurants, hawker centres, coffeeshops and food courts. You can only order take-away or delivery meals from these outlets, but you should not eat any food or drinks on-site while waiting for take-away food.

Q: Can I place bets at Singapore Pools outlets?

A: You cannot do so. All Singapore Pools outlets will be closed as they are not considered essential services.

Q: Can I visit attractions like Singapore Zoo, Universal Studios Singapore or the casinos?

A: You cannot do so. All attractions, theme parks, museums and casinos will be closed from 7 April.

Q: Can I do my regular recreational activities at gyms, country clubs, swimming pools and fitness studios?

A: You cannot do so. All sports and recreation facilities, as well as recreational facilities in hotels, will be closed from 7 April.

Q: Can I cut my hair at my regular barber shop? Can I perm or dye my hair as well?

A: You can only cut your hair, as hairdressing and barber services will continue to be open for basic haircut services. Perming or dyeing services will be stopped.

Q: Can I buy food for my pets? Can I seek treatment for my sick pet?

A: Yes, you can do so, as pet supplies stores will remain open for animal care, feed and supplies services only. Veterinary services will also be open for emergency, non-elective services, including hospitalisation. No pet grooming or leisure activities are allowed.

Q: Can I go to a post office to send an important parcel?

A: Yes, you can do so. Postal services will remain open.

Q: Can I go to my regular computer shop to repair my laptop?

A: Yes, you can do so. Shops which sell and/or repair consumer electronics, IT peripherals and household appliances will be open.

For more information on businesses and services that will remain open, visit this website.

