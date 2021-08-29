FAQ: Sunday Lockdown To Continue in Kerala. What’s Allowed? What’s Not?

With Kerala seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Chief Secretary VP Joy on Friday, 27 August, said that "only essential and permissible activities will be allowed on Sundays," reported The News Minute.

On 22 August, the state lifted its complete lockdown just before Onam. Since then, 31,445 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, followed by 30,007 on Thursday and 32,801 on Friday.

As of Friday, the positivity rate recorded is 19.22 percent. The government has now decided to implement strict lockdown on Sundays.

What is allowed on Sundays? What is not? Here's everything you need to know.

Will shops be open on Sundays?

Only shops that sell essential items such as food, groceries, dairy and meat are allowed to be open from 7am to 7pm. Although, home delivery of essential items is encouraged. Toddy shops are also allowed to function.

Can I order food?

Yes, only home delivery of food is allowed from 7 am to 7 pm.

Is transportation allowed?

Valid travel documents or tickets must be provided by vehicles for transportation.

Long-distance bus service, trains and air travel is allowed. Public and private vehicles are also allowed from airports, railway and bus stations.

Vehicles carrying goods are also allowed to ply.

Will industries or organisations be allowed to function?

Only industries, companies and organisations that are dealing with essential services, that require 24-hour assistance, are allowed to function. They have to show valid identity proof given by their institutions.

People working in the telecom and internet service providing sectors will also be allowed once they provide valid identity proofs.

Whereas, only essential staff in the IT sector will be allowed to work from office.

Union and state government offices that are working with the emergency and essential services will also be allowed to function.

Printing of textbooks by the Kerala Books and Publication Society (KBPS) can also continue.

For continuation of construction activities, one has to take permission from the nearest police station and social distancing should be followed on the construction site.

Are public gatherings allowed?

Registration through the COVID-19 Jagratha portal is mandatory for public gatherings such as weddings or housewarming ceremonies.

If my vaccination slot is booked for Sunday, can I travel for the same?

Yes, you can after showing a valid identity proof.

Patients or anybody requiring emergency care are allowed to move once they show valid identity proof.

(With inputs from The News Minute)

