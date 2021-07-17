FAQ: When Will Schools Reopen In India? What Are the Different Rules?

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the country have remained closed since March, when the second wave of coronavirus gripped India. While some states reopened these institutions earlier this year, they had to shut it down in the light of COVID-19 surge.

As India recovers from the second wave, some states are planning to resume physical classes for the students.

What states are reopening schools? Which states are not? Here's everything you need to know.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that schools in Delhi will not resume in physical mode anytime soon, as the state doesn't want to take any risk with the children. He further added that the schools will have to wait till vaccination is not complete.

Schools were reopened earlier this year in Delhi for physical classes but they were shut in April amid second wave.

Maharasthra

The Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools in areas where there has been no active COVID cases reported in the last month.

Around 6,000 schools in Maharashtra have resumed offline classes for classes 8-12 from 15 July. However, most of these schools are in rural areas and they are yet to resume in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Also Read: Goa to Ladakh: Amid 3rd Wave Warning, What Rules Apply at Tourist Destinations?

Haryana

The government of Haryana on 9 July announced its decision that schools will reopen classes 9 to 12 from 16 July with social distancing protocols.

For 6 to 8 classes, schools will re-open from 23 July. However, the online classes will continue for students who cannot attend physical classes.

Students will have to show a written permission from their parents to attend offline classes. For 1-5 classes, schools will continue with online mode as of now.

Bihar

All state educational institutions have opened in Bihar with 50 percent capacity from 12 July.

The Education Minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced that schools will reopen in phased manner looking at the situation of COVID-19.

Story continues

Uttar Pradesh

The government of Uttar Pradesh released directives for schools affiliated with the state board to reopen for classes 1 to 8 from 1 July. Schools will be open only for teachers and staff and physical classes will not be conducted.

For schools affiliated with CBSE or CISCE, the decision is left on the individual school management. The school may only decide if staff or teachers can come to school. Offline classes for students are not permitted in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, 14 July, announced that schools will reopen from 26 July. However, it will reopen only for classes 11 and 12, with 50 percent capacity.

The decision regarding the resumption of other classes will be taken in August. If the situation remains under control, classes for other high schoolers will being from 15 August.

Gujarat

Physical classes for class 12, colleges and technical institutions have reopened in Gujarat with 50 percent attendance from 15 July.

COVID-19 guidelines are to be strictly followed during the physical classes – including wearing of masks, adherence to social distance. However, physical classes are not mandatory for students.

Puducherry

The government of the Union Territory of Puducherry recently announced to reopen all the schools in the state from classes 9 to 12 from 16 July.

Colleges will also reopen along with schools in the state.

Also Read: FAQ: Where Do Countries Stand on Mixing Vaccines? Is It Safe?

West Bengal

The lockdown is West Bengal has been extended till 30 July by the government.

It is unlikely for schools or any educational institutions to reopen anytime soon due to the lockdown. The government will review the situation and decide on reopening after that.

. Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.FAQ: When Will Schools Reopen In India? What Are the Different Rules?Decoding India's COVID R-Factor: Should We Be Worried? . Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.