FAQ: How to Link Passport to My COVID Vaccine Certificate?

Going abroad or not, the Co-WIN portal has introduced an option enabling users to link their vaccination certificates to their passport numbers. This makes it easy for Indians travelling abroad in near future to produce vaccination details at the concerned airports.

Here’s a breakdown on how to link your passport number to the vaccine certificate.

I have not used my passport as ID proof while registering on Co-WIN. Can I still link my passport later?

Yes, you can still link your passport.

The name on my passport is different from the name on my vaccine certificate. Will that be a problem?

Yes. The name on your passport needs to be consistent with your name on the vaccine certificate.

However, the name can be changed on the Co-WIN website.

How can I change the name on my vaccine certificate?

You can only change the details on your certificate once, so make sure the information you enter is correct.

Sign in using your registered mobile number.

On the ‘Account Details’ page that opens up, click on ‘Raise an Issue’.

Select ‘Certificate Correction’ from the dropdown menu.

Select the member whose name you want to correct.

Under ‘What is the issue?’ choose ‘Correction In Certificate’.

You will be able to choose only up to two fields out of Name, Gender, Year Of Birth, and Photo ID Number to correct.

Choose ‘Name’, and click on ‘Continue’.

Make the necessary changes and click on ‘Submit’.

How do I link my passport to my vaccine certificate through the Co-WIN website?

Sign in using your registered mobile number.

On the ‘Account Details’ page that opens up, click on ‘Raise an Issue’.

Select ‘Add Passport Details’ from the dropdown menu.

Select the member whose passport you want to link.

Enter their passport number.

Check the box that says ‘I declare that this passport belongs to the beneficiary. The name of the passport holder is the same as mentioned on the vaccine certificate.’

Click ‘Submit Request’.

Once you’re done, you will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

After a few seconds, you will receive another message saying that your request has been updated successfully.

Do I need to download the certificate again?

Yes. Go back to your ‘Account Details’ page and click ‘Certificate’ under whichever beneficiary you have linked.

You will now be able to download the updated certificate that has been linked to your passport.

I have not yet registered on Co-WIN. Can I use my passport itself as ID proof while registering?

Yes, you can choose to use your passport itself as ID proof.

