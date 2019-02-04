FAQ: Everything to know about the Advance Auto Parts Clash The Advance Auto Parts Clash is a preseason race held at Daytona International Speedway. The race is held following the first Busch Pole Qualifying session of the season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Here's a look at how the field is determined, the format and much more. RELATED: […]

The Advance Auto Parts Clash is a preseason race held at Daytona International Speedway. The race is held following the first Busch Pole Qualifying session of the season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Here‘s a look at how the field is determined, the format and much more.

Programming info for the Advance Auto Parts Clash:

When: Feb. 10, starting at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Daytona International Speedway

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

What is the format?

The Clash is a 75-lap race with a competition caution that will come at Lap 25. In total, the race is scheduled to go 187.5 miles.

How is the lineup set up for the race?

A random draw to be held at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Fan Zone will determine the starting spots for each of the drivers in Sunday’s field.

How are drivers eligible for The Clash?

The Clash field is comprised of:

1. Drivers who won a Busch Pole Award the previous season

2. Drivers who are former Clash winners that competed full time the previous season

3. Former Daytona 500 winners that competed full time the previous season

4. Former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full time the previous season

5. Drivers who qualified for last season‘s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Who is eligible for the 2019 Clash?

Twenty drivers are eligible for this year‘s event. Here is the full list and how they qualified:

Aric Almirola (2018 Playoff driver)

Ryan Blaney (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Alex Bowman (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Clint Bowyer (2018 Playoff driver)

Kurt Busch (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Kyle Busch (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Austin Dillon (Former Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award winner)

Chase Elliott (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Denny Hamlin (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Kevin Harvick (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Jimmie Johnson (Former Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award winner)

Erik Jones (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Brad Keselowski (2018 Playoff driver)

Kyle Larson (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Joey Logano (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Jamie McMurray (Former Daytona 500 winner)

Paul Menard (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Ryan Newman (Former Daytona 500 winner)

Daniel Suarez (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Martin Truex Jr. (2018 Busch Pole Award winner)

Which drivers will be in new rides at The Clash?

Kurt Busch: No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Jamie McMurray: No. 40 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Newman: No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Daniel Suarez: No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr.: No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Who are the active winners of The Clash?

Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner. Active drivers to have won this race in the past besides Keselowski are:

Joey Logano (2017)

Denny Hamlin (2016, 2014, 2006)

Kevin Harvick (2013, 2010, 2009)

Kyle Busch (2012)

Kurt Busch (2011)

Jimmie Johnson (2005)