FAQ: Delhi’s Latest Unlock Guidelines, What’s Allowed, What Isn’t

Delhi’s latest unlock guidelines, which shall be applicable from 5:00 am on Monday, 28 June, to 5:00 am on 5 July, were issued in an order on Saturday, 26 June.

We bring you the guidelines laid down by the AAP-led Delhi government and tell you what you can do and what remains off-limits.

Can I resume going to school, college, and other educational institutions?

No, not yet. The guidelines state that all schools, colleges, education, training, coaching institutions etc will remain closed. While online and distance learning can continue.

Can I attend gatherings, religious or otherwise?

No. According to the guidelines all social, political, sports-based, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, and festival-related gatherings and congregations are prohibited.

The guidelines also state that religious places shall be permitted to be open, but no visitors will be allowed.

What about cinemas, entertainment parks and public parks?

Those shall also remain prohibited activities. All cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks, amusement parks, water parks, auditoriums, spas, and assembly halls will be closed.



At the same time public parks, gardens, golf clubs, outdoor yoga activities will be allowed.

What are the activities that are allowed then? Can I attend or organise a wedding?

Yes. Marriages will be permitted in court or at home, but with only twenty people. Strict compliance of COVID-appropriate behavior is mandated.

What about funerals?

Funerals and last rites-related gatherings will be allowed up to twenty persons.

Can I go to bars, restaurants, malls, and markets?

Yes, but seating will be minimal. Restaurants are allowed up to 50 percent of the seating capacity from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. Whereas bars are allowed up to fifty percent of their seating capacity from noon to 10:00 pm.

Malls, market complexes, and all markets will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Standalone shops, colony shops, neighbourhood shops, shops in residential complexes shall be permitted to be open on all days without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods and services. However, shops that deal with non-essential commodities will be open between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm.

Story continues

Can I go to gyms, yoga institutes?

Yes. They will be allowed but only with fifty percent of the capacity.

What about government offices?

All government offices shall see all grade 1 and equivalent officers up to 100 percent strength, while up to 50 percent of the remaining staff will be allowed.

At the same time the order specifies that essential works like health and family welfare related, medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay and account office, power, water and sanitation works, public transport etc will be allowed to function without any restrictions with 100 percent strength.

Are there restrictions on private offices?

Yes. They will only be allowed to function with fifty percent strength between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Private officers have also been advised to stagger the office timings and the presence and number of staff, to reduce overcrowding.

What about movement and transport?

Transport by Delhi metro will be allowed at 50 percent seating capacity. So standing passengers will be allowed.



Transport by buses within Delhi will be permitted at 50 percent seating capacity.



Autos and e-rickshaws will be allowed to take two passengers, while cabs and taxis will take up to two passengers too. A maxi cab can take five passengers and an RTV can take 11 passengers.

At the same time, there is no restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement of persons and goods. Therefore no separate permission or e-pass is needed.

. Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.FAQ: Delhi’s Latest Unlock Guidelines, What’s Allowed, What Isn’tMann Ki Baat: PM Modi Warns People Against Vaccine Hesitancy . Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.