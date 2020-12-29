FAQ: What’s the Co-Win App? How To Register on It for Vaccination?

As dry run for the coronavirus vaccination is underway in four states, the focus – along with what happens at the vaccination site – is on the registration for the process.

At a press conference earlier in December, the government had announced a mobile application ‘Co-WIN’, that will facilitate the entire process of vaccination – from registration for the shot to tracking the after-effects of the same.

What is this application, that is expected to help both Indian citizens and the administration? While the app is yet to be released for public, here’s what we know about it.

Is it mandatory for all Indians to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

No, vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine to protect oneself against the disease and to also limit the spread of the disease to close contacts, including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers, the government said in a press release.

What should I do if I want to get the vaccination?

The first step will be to register on the Co-WIN application – which is in the works – to facilitate the vaccination process.

Is it mandatory to register on the Co-WIN mobile app for vaccination?

Yes, registration of beneficiary is mandatory for vaccination for COVID-19. Only after registration will the information on the session site to visit and the time be shared with the beneficiary.

What are the basic functions of the Co-WIN app?

The app has two parts – one that will be used by the beneficiary and the other that will be a back-end module, which will be used by vaccinators.

The mobile app is expected to help in self-registration

Communicating the date, time & slot allotted for vaccination

Beneficiary acknowledgement

Communicating time and date for the second dose of vaccination

Monitoring of side-effects, unusual symptoms etc

It will also provide details to the administrators about how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out.

Who can register on the app?

People who fit in the following categories and who wish to get the coronavirus vaccine can register on the app:

Healthcare workers

Frontline workers

People above the age of 50

Those below 50 years of age but have comorbidities

Can I download this mobile app right now?

The app is still under development. The Centre is yet to release it on Android/iOS platforms.

Will it be a free app?

Yes, it will be available for free download across all platforms, the government said in the recently released SOP.

What documents are required for registration of eligible beneficiary?

Any of the following documents is necessary for registration on the application:

Driving License

Health Insurance

Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

PAN Card

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

Passport

Pension Document

Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

Voter ID

Will a photo ID be required at the time of registration/vaccination?

Yes, the same photo identification used for registering in the app should also be produced at the time of vaccination.

How do I know that the registration is successful?

Following successful online registration, beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number on the due date, place and time of vaccination.

When will the app roll out?

There is no formal announcement about this. Watch this space for more information.

