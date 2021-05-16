FAQ: 2-Week Lockdown Announced in West Bengal: What’s Allowed?

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the state of West Bengal will go under a complete two-week lockdown starting from 6 am on Sunday, 16 May, the state government announced on Saturday, 15 May.

However, essential services, such as those related to food and medicine/health, will continue as the state grapples with the health emergency.

This comes after West Bengal on Friday, 14 May, reported 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, highest so far in a single day.

Will I be able to use public transport?

No, all public transport, including Kolkata Metro, will come to a halt, except for emergency services.

What about private transport?

All private transport and taxi/auto movement – except for those travelling to and from hospitals, other healthcare service, travel to airport, and/or media houses – will not be permitted.

Additionally, all outdoor activity, including movement of people and vehicles, will be prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am.

Will government and private offices run?

All government and private offices will remain closed.

Only office-related to emergency medical or essential services like healthcare, veterinary services, law and order, courts, social welfare homes, power, water, telecom, internet, print and electronic media, fire, disaster management, sanitation and sewage, and funeral services will be operational.

Will schools be open?

No, all educational and academic institutions, including schools and colleges, will be shut.

Will shops be open?

Retail shops and supplies, bazaars and hats selling fruits, vegetables and other essential food items will be allowed to function between 7 am and 10 am only. However, sweetmeat vendors will be allowed to function between 10 am and 5 pm.

Medical shops and optical stores will function as per their normal schedules.

Will restaraunts, gyms, spas be open?

No, all places of public recreation including shopping complexes, malls, gyms, spas, restaurants among others will remain closed.

Will I be able to attend a wedding?

Yes, however, a maximum of 50 people, with proper physical distancing norms will be allowed at wedding functions.

Will banks be open?

Yes, but with restricted hours between 10 am and 2 pm, and for operation of ATMs.

Will I be able to order food online?

Yes, home delivery and e-commerce will be open.

