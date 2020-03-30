Fapon Donation Reaches 3 Million PCR Test Components Globally and Welcomes More Participation

DONGGUAN, China , March 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Fapon Biotech Inc . (Fapon), a global leading IVD raw materials and one-stop solutions company offering products and technologies to enable the rapid development and production of reagents, initiated a global donation to give a total of 3 million PCR test components to IVD partners. Most PCR reagent manufacturers in China are currently using Fapon products for COVID-19 test development and production. Driven by the corporate mission "Improving Human Health and Human Development", the company is dedicated to helping more overseas partners.

Fapon COVID-19 Global Donation

"Fapon has shown an unmatched diagnostic power in the current pandemic. We are driving the COVID-19 diagnosis by supporting the industry with products and technical supports," commented the CEO of Fapon.

"When the virus hit China , we gave in order to relieve the industry from reagent raw material shortage , ensuring a stable reagent supply in the CDC, h ospitals, ICLs , etc. As our global IVD fellows are now facing similar challenges creating tests for COVID-19, we will keep running the donation and contributing efforts towards their battles."

Fapon was an early responder in joining the COVID-19 battle in China . When the outbreak hit at the beginning of the Chinese New Year holiday, Fapon built an Emergency Response Team within 24 hours to provide PCR solutions to over 80 industry partners. To boost the immediate participation of IVD partners, along with COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, Fapon offered 2 million free products in domestic sales orders.

Fapon has shared COVID-19 news with overseas partners since January, paving the way for a quick consensus in the COVID-19 assay development. In March, Fapon extended the donation to a global scale . Overseas partners have signed up for applications to seek R&D and production assistance in COVID-19 reagents. Furthermore, Fapon employees have been working around the clock to provide a sustainable supply to the global IVD industry. Fapon is committed to unremitting efforts in the COVID-19 battle and calls on more participation of IVD partners in the donation.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading IVD raw materials & one-stop solutions company founded in 2001. Fapon has 700+ reagent raw materials available for the application of Rapid Test, Molecular Diagnostics, ELISA, CLIA, CMIA, and Biochemistry. With the solutions for POCT, CLIA, Immunoturbidimetry, Fapon satisfies customers' needs in different application scenarios.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fapon-donation-reaches-3-million-pcr-test-components-globally-and-welcomes-more-participation-301031469.html

SOURCE Fapon Biotech Inc.





