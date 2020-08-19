Fantasy WR Rankings

    It's no secret that the NFL is officially a "passing league," and while that creates more high-upside options at wide receiver, it also makes it more difficult to discern between the various tiers. Certain studs, such as Michael Thomas and Julio Jones, will always been near the top of the WR rankings, but trying to predict a full-fledged breakout from a WR2/3 or even those sleepers further down the list is tough. Even though there are more receptions to go around, it seems as if there are more candidates to gobble them up.

    Ultimately, that's a good problem to have as you ready a draft strategy for this position. After nabbing a top option in one of the first three rounds, there are a variety of different ways you can fill out your depth chart. You can go for upside with a rising star (A.J. Brown, DJ Chark, D.J. Moore) or stick with a veteran option (T.Y. Hilton, Robert Woods) who isn't as exciting but provides more stability. You can wait even longer for your WR2 and still go the up-and-coming route (DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin) or simply opt for a proven big-play guy (Will Fuller V, Brandin Cooks). 

    From there, you can grab some veteran possession types (Golden Tate, Jamison Crowder) or go for more young, boom-or-bust sleepers (Mecole Hardman, Henry Ruggs III). Ideally, you have a mix of all of the above, even in standard leagues, but you shouldn't rely too much on young receivers. When they hit, it's great, but the bust risk is high, especially early in the season. Taking some proven commodities -- no matter how boring they may be -- can go a long way in solidifying your lineup.

    We know things will be more volatile than ever this season, so having a few old reliables certainly won't hurt. Balancing targets with upside is the key to having a successful receiving corps.

    We'll continue to update these WR rankings throughout the preseason, so check back for the latest player movement.    

    These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

  • 1 Michael Thomas, Saints

     

  • 2 DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

     

  • 3 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

     

  • 4 Julio Jones, Falcons

     

  • 5 Davante Adams, Packers

     

  • 6 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

     

  • 7 Cooper Kupp, Rams

     

  • 8 Amari Cooper, Cowboys

     

  • 9 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

     

  • 10 Kenny Golladay, Lions

     

  • 11 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

     

  • 12 Mike Evans, Buccaneers

     

  • 13 Adam Thielen, Vikings

     

  • 14 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

     

  • 15 Keenan Allen, Chargers

     

  • 16 Courtland Sutton, Broncos

     

  • 17 A.J. Brown, Titans

     

  • 18 DeVante Parker, Dolphins

     

  • 19 DJ Chark, Jaguars

     

  • 20 A.J. Green, Bengals

     

  • 21 T.Y. Hilton, Colts

     

  • 22 D.J. Moore, Panthers

     

  • 23 Robert Woods, Rams

     

  • 24 Allen Robinson, Bears

     

  • 25 Stefon Diggs, Bills

     

  • 26 Calvin Ridley, Falcons

     

  • 27 DK Metcalf, Seahawks

     

  • 28 Terry McLaurin, Washington

     

  • 29 Will Fuller V, Texans

     

  • 30 Jarvis Landry, Browns

     

  • 31 Marquise Brown, Ravens

     

  • 32 Emmanuel Sanders, Saints

     

  • 33 Brandin Cooks, Texans

     

  • 34 John Brown, Bills

     

  • 35 Deebo Samuel, 49ers

     

  • 36 Christian Kirk, Cardinals

     

  • 37 Best of the rest

    37 Julian Edelman, Patriots
    38 Golden Tate, Giants
    39 Mike Williams, Chargers
    40 Marvin Jones, Lions
    41 Tyler Boyd, Bengals
    42 DeSean Jackson, Eagles
    43 Michael Gallup, Cowboys
    44 Justin Jefferson, Vikings
    45 Jamison Crowder, Jets
    46 Diontae Johnson, Steelers
    47 Darius Slayton, Giants
    48 Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
    49 Henry Ruggs III, Raiders
    50 CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
    51 Anthony Miller, Bears
    52 Jalen Reagor, Eagles
    53 Jerry Jeudy, Broncos
    54 Sterling Shepard, Giants
    55 N'Keal Harry, Patriots
    56 Preston Williams, Dolphins
    57 Allen Lazard, Packers
    58 Michael Pittman Jr., Colts
    59 Curtis Samuel, Panthers
    60 Josh Reynolds, Rams
    61 Robby Anderson, Panthers
    62 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
    63 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
    64 Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
    65 Breshad Perriman, Jets
    66 Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
    67 Parris Campbell, Colts
    68 Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
    69 Hunter Renfrow, Raiders
    70 Tyrell Williams, Raiders
    71 James Washington, Steelers
    72 Corey Davis, Titans
    73 Tee Higgins, Bengals
    74 Cole Beasley, Bills
    75 Kendrick Bourne, 49ers
    76 Denzel Mims, Jets
    77 Kenny Stills, Texans
    78 Randall Cobb, Texans
    79 Mohamed Sanu, Patriots
    80 Nelson Agholor, Raiders
    81 Devin Duvernay, Ravens
    82 Miles Boykin, Ravens
    83 Danny Amendola, Lions
    84 Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars
    85 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles
    86 Russell Gage, Falcons
    87 KJ Hamler, Broncos
    88 Jalen Hurd, 49ers
    89 Tre'Quan Smith, Saints
    90 John Ross III, Bengals
    91 Steven Sims, Washington
    92 Van Jefferson, Rams
    93 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
    94 Zach Pascal, Colts
    95 Olabisi Johnson, Vikings
    96 Trey Quinn, Washington
    97 Tajae Sharpe, Vikings
    98 Bryan Edwards, Raiders
    99 Chase Claypool, Steelers