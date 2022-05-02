Fantasy winners & losers from the 2022 NFL Draft
Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don get together, for the first time in a while, to talk about the fantasy football ramifications of the 2022 NFL Draft. The guys discuss the bigger winners, biggest losers, and talk about who is quickly moving up or down their fantasy rankings ahead of draft season.
Which rookies are great targets in dynasty but not in redraft? What will James Cook’s role be in Buffalo? Which rookie QB will get the most playing time in 2022? Find out their answers to these questions and more!
