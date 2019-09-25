Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 4: Taylor Gabriel, Paul Richardson among free agent pickups after Monday night breakouts

Last week started with DJ Chark scoring in a third game to open the season and ended with Terry McLaurin doing the same. In between, Mecole Hardman once again did an admirable Tyreek Hill impression while Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen both dominated in their first starts of the season. We also had a serious Saquon Barkley injury (ah, Wayne Gallman -- we meet again), Taylor Gabriel's three-TD quarter, and Will Dissly's continued ascent up the TE rankings. So, yeah, the top Week 4 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds are gonna be pretty f'n weird. Even with only a handful of marquee names, there should be plenty of activity before and after waivers clear at around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

As injuries pile up and the bye weeks start, more and more fill-ins make our full free agent list. Backups like Zach Pascal (T.Y. Hilton), Mack Hollins (Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson), and Darrel Williams (Damien Williams) could be in play this week depending on the status of the banged-up stars in front of them on their respective depth charts. Perhaps even more important are guys like Jamaal Williams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Paul Richardson, who are quietly seeing upticks in workload. All are worthwhile free agent considerations if you have the roster space. The end of of the free agent list also has several potential D/ST streamers for Week 4, and if you need a new kicker, you can check out Week 4 kicker rankings or just smash buttons until someone random winds up on your team.

WEEK 4: Waiver pickups | FAAB planner | Trade values | Snap counts

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

Guys like Hardman, Chark, Valdez-Scantling, and Dissly might already be owned in your league, which basically leaves Gallman and Jones as the highest priority waiver pickups. As we discuss below, Gallman might not amount to much while Barkley is out, but getting a "starting" RB for the next four-to-eight weeks is almost impossible to say no to. Jones is interesting because most owners don't "need" a QB, but the dual-threat rookie could have major upside and be better than your current starter. It's still early enough in the season that you should be able to move back up the waiver pecking order quickly if you use one this week, so don't be afraid to be active.

WEEK 4 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Top fantasy football waiver wire pickups and free agent adds for Week 4

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Bears. Gabriel had been playing a lot of snaps through the first two weeks (close to 90 percent), but it resulted in just three catches and 35 yards (seven targets). That all changed on Monday night against the Redskins when undersized speedster caught six-of-seven targets for 75 yards and three TDs, including one-yard and three-yard scores. This will almost certainly be his best game of the season (and likely career), but Gabriel caught 67 passes for 688 yards (93 targets) and added another 61 yards on the ground last season. He scored just two touchdowns, but he had seven TDs in 13 games with the Falcons back in 2016, showing his big-play potential. You don't want to use a waiver claim on a boom-or-bust receiver who just had his best game against a bad pass defense, but Gabriel is worth a free agent add.

WEEK 4 DFS LINEUPS:

DK cash | DK GPP | FD cash | FD GPP | Y! cash | Y! GPP



Paul Richardson, WR, Redskins. Like Gabriel, Richardson had been playing a lot of snaps (around 83 percent), but aside from a short touchdown in Week 2, he hadn't done much. But on Monday against the Bears, he caught all eight targets for 83 yards and a score. A good chunk of Richardson's production came in the fourth quarter when the Redskins were trailing, but the speedy receiver has long shown fantasy promise. Many predicted a breakout in his first season in Washington last year, but injuries limited him to seven games. Terry McLaurin is receiving most of the atteneion in Washington, but Richardson isn't far behind. He's another worthwhile free agent add, especially with the Giants on tap for Week 4.

MORE WEEK 4: Full waiver list

Will Dissly, TE, Seahawks. Dissly has been producing over the past two weeks (11 catches, 12 targets, 1112 yards, three touchdowns), although his Week 2 score came in the definition of garbage time when he caught a touchdown on an untimed down with the Seahawks down by 12. Regardless, he's clearly part of the offense, and he needs to be picked up given this week's matchup. The Cardinals have been unbelievably bad against TEs this year (348 yards, five TDs), making Dissly a top Week 4 TE who's available in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues.

WEEK 4 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants. Jones dazzled in his starting debut in Week 3, throwing for 336 yards, rushing for 28, and scoring four total touchdowns. Fantasy owners are having visions of Josh Allen -- and Jones doesn't have Golden Tate to throw to yet. Jones's rushing ability should give him a decent floor most weeks, and with Saquon Barkley out for the next four-to-eight weeks, he should have the ball in his hands a lot. That will lead to some turnovers, but it should also lead to decent fantasy production. New York's next four opponents are the Redskins, Vikings, Patriots, and Cardinals. You likely don't want him for those middle games, but the bookends could yield big points.

Wayne Gallman, RB, Giants. Gallman will be the No. 1 waiver claim this week because of Barkley's injury. He showed some promise as a rookie in 2017, rushing for 476 yards (4.3 ypc), catching 34 passes for another 193 yards, and scoring once. It's unclear if he'll have the job to himself or if Elijhaa Penny (or some other soon-to-be-acquired RB) will eat into his touches, but Gallman should get first crack at the job. With Daniel Jones loosening up defenses, Gallman could produce, but the odds of getting anything more than FLEX production out of him is unlikely. That still might be enough to merit a No. 1 waiver claim with the byes coming up, but just know that Gallman could be fool's good.

Check out our full Week 4 waiver list for additional waiver pickups and free agent adds, including important handcuff RBs, WR3 fliers, and D/ST streamers.