Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 10: Injuries to Le'Veon Bell, Brandin Cooks make handcuffs potential free agent pickups

We're coming up on the point in the season when injuries can really linger. If a team is out of contention, it will be in no hurry to rush a player back; if a team is virtually locked into a playoff spot, it will want to make sure the player is healthy for the postseason. Those ideas might already be coming into play and affecting the top Week 10 fantasy waiver wire pickups. Le'Veon Bell's knee injury and Brandin Cooks' concussion are two examples, and if either keeps that player out for an extended period, it would give immediate value to his handcuff (Bilal Powell, Josh Reynolds). If nothing else, both should be free agent adds after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

Our full free agent list continues with the injury fill-in theme, as Colts WR Zach Pascal, Steelers RB Trey Edmunds, and Titans TE Jonnu Smith make the list. We also have players returning from injury (Derrius Guice, O.J. Howard), plus a suspension fill-in (Kalen Ballage). Throw in a midseason breakout or three (Ronald Jones, Mohamed Sanu, DeVante Parker), and you have a packed list. We also have a ton of potential QB, WR, TE, and D/ST sleepers to help during this six-team bye. You can also check out our Week 10 kicker rankings if you're thinking about a new kicker or you've never felt what it feels like to truly live

WEEK 10: Full waiver list

If Jones is available in your league, he's probably worth a medium-to-high waiver claim, but he might be the only one unless we get word that Bell is going to miss time. As promising as some of the other players are, it's tough to say whether they will be true difference-makers for multiple weeks. Even Ballage -- a "starting" RB for at least the next month -- is tough to get excited about. Nonetheless, you have to be stocking up with reinforcements, and if this is a must-win week for you, don't be afraid to make the moves necessary to bring home the "W". There will definitely be a lot of activity on the free agent wire, so be prepared to get in early.

Top fantasy football waiver wire pickups and free agent adds for Week 10

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.

Bilal Powell, RB, Jets. Le'Veon Bell had an MRI on one of his knees on Monday, which apparently caught Jets coach Adam Gase by surprise, as he said he didn't know about the injury until Bell missed Monday's meetings. Clearly, something is off in New York, and as we've seen in the past with Bell, that can mean a lot of things. Hopefully we'll know the results of the MRI before Tuesday night, but either way, Powell should be picked up as an insurance policy. Whether Bell is actually hurt or just mentally checked out on a lost season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him miss some games down the stretch. With the Giants on deck in Week 10, Powell could pay immediate dividends. He'd be a top waiver claim if Bell is out, and even if Bell checks out fine, Powell should be added as a free agent. Ty Montgomery could also be involved on passing downs, so he might have some value in PPR leagues.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Rams. Brandin Cooks exited the Rams last game early because of a concussion, and Reynolds picked up the slack, catching three-of-eight targets for 73 yards and a TD. Cooks is questionable, at best, for this week, and given his concussion history, he could be out for an extended period. Reynolds slots in as the No. 3 in L.A., and while that's a boom-or-bust role, he could still pay off most weeks. Last year, Reynolds started the final six games when Cooper Kupp was out, averaging 3.7 catches, 6.8 targets, and 50.7 yards per game while scoring three total touchdowns. He's at least worth a free agent add.

O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers. Howard has been been of fantasy's biggest busts this year, and after missing the past two games because of a hamstring injury, he was drop in over 65 percent of Yahoo leagues. But he was deemed "ready to roll" on Monday by Bucs coach Bruce Arian, and a matchup against the Cardinals in Week 10 means he's a sure-fire TE1 this week. Arizona has allowed at least one TE touchdown in all but one game this year (we're counting Taysom Hill as a TE in Week 8), and it also allows the most TE yards per game (87.2).

Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins. With Mark Walton getting suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse and personal conduct policy, Ballage should get first crack at lead RB duties. He's averaging just 2.0 yards per carry this year and isn't a good receiver, so his upside is limited, but a 12-touch-per-game back always has some value. Miami has favorable matchups in Weeks 11 and 12 (Bills, Browns) and a very favorable fantasy playoff schedule (Jets, Giants, Bengals), should Walton not return for whatever reason. Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird will likely also be involved as change-of-pace backs, with Laird the far superior receiving back, if Miami doesn't pick up a free agent.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns. Hunt is owned in 59 percent of Yahoo leagues, so there's a good chance he's not available in your league, but if he is, he's at least worth grabbing as a free agent. We know Nick Chubb will remain Cleveland's primary back, but Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that Hunt will "definitely have a role" in Week 10 against Buffalo. It's likely that will be primarily in the receiving game, so Hunt could be especially valuable in PPR leagues.

Check out our full Week 10 waiver list for additional waiver wire and free agent ideas, including a ton of Week 10 streamer suggestions.