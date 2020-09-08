Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB Report for pre-Week 1 pickups, free agents

With most fantasy football drafts in the books, we turn our attention to Week 1. After taking a look at the current state of the waiver wire, there are a handful of players still widely available in 10- and 12-team leagues who are very much worth grabbing. A lot of these players just slipped through the cracks or may be available in shallower leagues, but every name on this list is worth keeping a sharp eye out for. Don’t spend too much of your FAAB budget if any players are on waivers, as there’s no need to kill your budget before the season starts, but you should definitely consider picking up one or two of these players if you can get them at free agents.

As we'll do every week this season, we'll break down the top pickups and project how much of your FAAB budget you should bid on them.

Week 1 Fantasy Football FAAB targets: Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans). Tannehill’s 35-percent owned in ESPN leagues, and I was more than happy to take him as my third quarterback in a two-quarterback league. Last year the Titans actually had designed plays for him to run. That likely won’t happen in 2020, but I do expect him to throw a little more. In six of his last seven starts, he attempted 30-plus pass attempts just once. I don’t believe we’ll see that lack of volume this year for him. Tennessee is still a run-first offense, but the Titans gave him a four-year deal worth over $100 Million with $62 Million guaranteed. In all but one of Tannehill's starts he had multiple touchdowns, and he threw just six interceptions. It seems he’s found a good system in Tennessee, so I’m a little surprised he wasn’t drafted in more leagues. FAAB BID:

Gardner Minshew (Jacksonville Jaguars). I’m not completely buying into Minshew yet. I know he presents upside because the Jags could be down a lot this year and he’ll have to throw a lot so garbage time will present itself. Accuracy is a slight concern, as Minshew completed barely over 60 percent of his passes a year ago, and in four of his last five starts he topped 200 yards passing just twice. Even if he isn’t the most efficient quarterback, he could provide fantasy value on volume alone, and he’ll likely get you some rushing yards each week, as he had at least 25 rushing yards in eight games a year ago. He could be a great asset for a guy who is available in about 80 percent of leagues. FAAB BID:

Week 1 Fantasy Football FAAB targets: RB

Boston Scott (Philadelphia Eagles). The Eagles are optimistic that Miles Sanders (lower body) will be good to go for Sunday’s game against Washington. However, he’s been held out of practice as a precaution the last couple weeks, and if he does miss Sunday’s game, then Scott becomes an immediate flex play. Even if Sanders does play, Scott is still a great stash for fantasy. We saw Scott close out the last four games last year with 23 receptions, 350 all-purpose yards, and four touchdowns. He was a great late-round draft pick, but now he’s a great stash off waivers. FAAB BID: 2-4%

Chris Thompson (Jacksonville Jaguars). It doesn’t look like Devonta Freeman will be signing with the Jaguars as of Labor Day, as the two sides couldn’t reach a deal. That bodes well for both Thompson, Ryquell Armstead (who likely won’t be available for the first few weeks after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list), Devine Ozigbo, and James Robinson. There are a couple knocks on Thompson: He struggles to stay healthy, and he doesn’t register carries. But in PPR formats he might be worth a stash, as he’ll be used on pass-catching downs. He’s also reunited with Jay Gruden, his former head coach in Washington, who is now the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville. This is a guy that you can keep off your radar in standard formats, but in PPR leagues keep an eye on him especially in an offense that will throw more. FAAB BID: 3%

Chase Edmonds (Arizona Cardinals). If anything were to happen to Kenyan Drake, Edmonds could be a league winner. I’m not saying that I’m cheering for an injury to Drake, but it’s football, and nobody’s safe. If you’re a yards-per-carry truther, you’ll love the fact that from Weeks 4-7 last year, Edmonds averaged 5.8 yards per carry on 46 carries, and he had that huge three-touchdown game last season against the Giants. If the Drake trade didn’t happen, we could’ve seen bigger things from Edmonds. If Drake underwhelms or gets hurt, Edmonds could win you your league. FAAB BID: 5%

