Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB Report for Week 2 pickups, free agents

It took a while to get here, but the opening week is in the books. And as is tradition, "Overreaction Monday" was in full swing yesterday with some truly nervous fantasy football owners wondering how to fix their teams. We’ll try to weather what is concerning and what isn’t, but if you had a rough first week or had some bad injury luck, just stay calm. You don’t need to make a drastic drop or spend all of your FAAB budget on waiver wire pickups or free agents this week. Of course, that's not to say you shouldn't make any moves, and that's why we're here.

As we'll do every week this season, we'll break down the top pickups and project how much of your FAAB budget you should bid on them.

Week 2 Fantasy Football FAAB targets: Waiver wire QB pickups

Gardner Minshew, Jaguars. Let’s go back to the well with Minshew this week. He was in last week’s piece, and he makes it again after pulling off the upset over the Colts. Where I was wrong in my prediction for Minshew what that he threw a lot less than I anticipated. He completed 19-of-20 passes for three touchdowns. The touchdown rate will go down, but the overall pass attempts will go up. The schedule going forward for Jacksonville is pretty tempting as well: at Tennessee, vs. Miami, at Cincinnati, at Houston, and vs. Detroit before their bye week. If the Jaguars are competitive, Minshew will be very useful in fantasy. Projected FAAB Bid: 6% of total budget

Joe Burrow, Bengals. The overall fantasy production wasn’t there for Burrow, but he had a decent day overall. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 193 yards, but he did have an interception. He salvaged the day with 46 rushing yards and a touchdown with his legs. Fantasy Alarm's Sean Mitchell had some interesting points on Burrow that seemed validated on Sunday. He’s very composed and has a high football IQ. He didn’t seem to panic and led the Bengals on an impressive drive in the fourth quarter to set the team up for a field-goal attempt to send the game to overtime. The field goal missed, but do keep an eye on him. He just looks like a natural NFL quarterback. He has potential for a solid game Thursday night against the Browns in prime time. Proj. FAAB Bid: 2%

Week 2 Fantasy Football FAAB targets: Waiver wire RB pickups

Nyheim Hines, Colts. With the injury to Marlon Mack (Achilles'), Hines becomes an immediate add. Prior to Mack’s ankle injury it was looking like Mack and Hines were the early one-two punch. In total, Hines finished with 15 total touches for 73 yards and two scores. He caught all eight of his targets, and we know Philip Rivers likes to get his running backs involved in the passing game. The injury to Mack is also great news for Jonathan Taylor. Taylor also saw 15 touches, most of which came after the Mack injury, and he caught all six of his targets. It’s unlikely Indy commits to a rookie as a workhorse running back, so Hines is a really good target on waivers. However, it's worth remembering what happened in 2019 because we do need to keep expectations in check. We’ve seen Hines have these big games in previous years only to become a wallflower the next few weeks. When Mack went down, Taylor saw 10 carries and six targets to Hines’ three carries and seven targets. The move is still to acquire Jonathan Taylor if you can, but Hines should be added if you can’t get Taylor. Proj. FAAB Bid: 20-24%

James Robinson, Jaguars. With the release of Leonard Fournette and the injury designations to Ryquell Armstead (COVID) and Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), Robinson entered Week 1 atop Jacksonville’s running back depth chart. His ownership shot up to around 55-60 percent ahead of Week 1, but if he’s available in your league, he should be owned. The results weren’t outstanding on Sunday, but he did get 16 carries. Any running back that could potentially get 15-plus touches needs to be rostered no matter what the results are each week. Proj. FAAB Bid: 15-18%

Benny Snell Jr., Steelers. The FAAB bid may increase or decrease depending on the severity of James Conner’s ankle injury. Snell’s going to be a popular add, but we’ll need clarification on if Conner’s seriously hurt or not. Snell has upside -- he flashed it last year every time he was presented with an opportunity. He received a majority of carries in the Pittsburgh backfield on Monday night, as Conner was seen on the sidelines stretching at the beginning of the third quarter and never reported back in. It was announced midway through the fourth quarter that he was dealing with an ankle injury and would sit the rest of the night. It may have been a precaution, but we’ll have to wait until Tuesday or Wednesday for more news. It was Snell’s show, and he was productive with over 100 rushing yards. The coaching staff obviously won’t like the fumble he had in the third quarter, but fortunately JuJu Smith-Schuster recovered it. Proj. FAAB Bid: 15-18%

