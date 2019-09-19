Fantasy Updates: Is Jalen Ramsey playing Thursday night? (Updated)

Jalen Ramsey trade rumors have been swirling around the NFL all week after video captured Ramsey and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone getting into a verbal altercation on the sideline last week. The Jaguars having a short week ahead of Thursday night's meeting with the Titans has made it more complicated, as there's been so little time for Jacksonville to work out a trade. In addition, Ramsey's fellow corner, A.J. Bouye, heads into Thursday night with a questionable tag because of injury. Some of this news could make Corey Davis and others in the Titans passing game fantasy sleepers. Should you start 'em or sit 'em?

Is Jalen Ramsey playing Thursday night?

UPDATE: Jalen Ramsey is officially ACTIVE.

The latest reports have all suggested that Ramsey will play Thursday night, as have his latest comments to the media. Both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport have reported that Ramsey realistically couldn't play Thursday night and then on Sunday/Monday for a separate team, suggesting deals are being discussed as we speak.

Ramsey makes the Jags' defense that much stronger when he's active, and he might be looking to go out with a bang. If Tennessee doesn't pass much, though, Ramsey won't finish with huge individual stats (sorry, IDPers), but he can effectively shut down half the field and force a banged-up Marcus Mariota to force throws into tighter windows. If you're counting on the Jaguars D/ST, Ramsey's probable active status makes them an even surer start at home on a Thursday night against a mediocre offense.

Is A.J. Bouye playing Thursday night?

UPDATE: A.J. Bouye is officially ACTIVE.

Ramsey's running mate at corner, former All-Pro A.J. Bouye, is listed as "questionable" for Thursday night's game because a hip injury. NFL Network reported Thursday morning that Bouye has "a good shot to play." Bouye's potential absence could be exacerbated by the potential absence of questionable Josh Robinson, another cornerback who has only seen special teams action in the early going. Jacksonville's defensive backfield could look shaky quickly if both went the wrong way and were out on Thursday night.

In IDP leagues, Bouye is a mediocre play against a Titans offense that will look to slow the game down and not take many shots in the passing game. However, Bouye is historically one of the more involved cornerbacks in tackling against the run, as he tallied at least 54 tackles each of the past three seasons, so he's a decent floor play in IDP formats and should help the Jaguars D/ST if he's active.

Start or sit? Corey Davis Week 3 fantasy outlook

Davis has lined up in the slot on 62 of his 92 snaps this season, according to Rotowire. Ramsey and Bouye have both earned their professional accolades by locking wide receivers up on the outside. In 2019, Bouye has guarded the slot on 7.4 percent of snaps, while Ramsey has gone inside on 4.6 percent of snaps, per PlayerProfiler. The Jags could use to slide one inside more to take care of Davis, as he's the best WR the Titans have, but it seems like he'll have at least some plays run against inferior coverage.

We still don't like Davis in this matchup, as he's our No. 48 standard-league WR for Week 3. The Titans haven't passed much, and they've also started to involve other players, like rookie A.J. Brown. It's hard to anticipate any sort of big game for Davis. In 12-team leagues, he's no more than a weak FLEX play on Thursday night.