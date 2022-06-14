Fantasy Sports Market : Segmented by Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Fantasy Sports Market to surpass USD 64. 73 million by 2030 from USD 21. 95 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 14. 7% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview

New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fantasy Sports Market : Segmented by Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191966/?utm_source=GNW
Fantasy sports are online prediction games in which anyone assembles a virtual team of professional athletes. Real-life statistics are turned into fantasy points, and you get points for them. The greater your fantasy points, the better your player performs in real life. Players up against other managers and their teams in this game. To maintain winning, everyone manages a roster by adding, dropping, trading, and selling players. The global adoption of technology is a crucial factor driving the growth of the Global Fantasy Sports Market industry. Furthermore, due to its high revenue and expanding user base, the gaming industry’s expanding investment has transformed the market. The market’s expansion would be aided by the growing youth population and urbanization.

Market Highlights
Global Fantasy Sports Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 14.7% in 2030.
This growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for Fantasy Sports. Digitalization is a key aspect fueling the expansion of the fantasy sports industry. Consumers are now connected to the outside world through digital means. An increase in smartphone usage is a major element driving the global market. Global suppliers choose to market services through applications and websites.

Global Fantasy Sports Market: Segments
Football segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Fantasy Sports Market is segmented by type into Football, Baseball, Basket Ball, Hockey, Cricket, and Others. Football segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Football’s popularity has risen dramatically in recent years due to fantasy sports. Despite the fact that many analysts believe the sport was popular prior to the debut of fantasy sports, it has reached new heights as a result of the growing popularity of fantasy sports. Vendors can target the segment’s vast fan base with interactive and new offerings, thereby greatly increasing their earnings.

Mobile application segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Fantasy Sports Market is divided by application into Website and Mobile Application. Over the forecast period, the mobile application segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. With the growing use of smartphones and the ease of access to application-based internet games, mobile fantasy sports are becoming more popular. The popularity and acceptance of competitive gaming has drawn more committed PC users, and the website-based is projected to grow rapidly. Manufacturers of computers and laptops are compelled to provide the most up-to-date high-performance processors and graphics cards for customization.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Safe and secure transactions and high transparency
All financial transactions on sports fantasy sites are protected by secure payment gateways, giving players more confidence. Furthermore, the platforms provide greater openness by allowing users to see teams made by their competitors, as well as showing the amount of money available at the start of the game and the money to be won by different rank holders in a tournament. As a result, there is open rivalry among users. Consumer confidence in fantasy sports platforms is increased by high transparency, fair playing norms and laws, and safe payment channels.

COVID-19 pandemic and technological advancements
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in the number of players. During lockdowns and restrictions, online gaming platforms have become one of the most popular means of entertainment. Furthermore, technological advancements such as the merging of analytics and blockchain have the potential to radically alter the industry’s operations. The fantasy sports market share is expected to grow significantly during the projection period, thanks to increased advertising monitoring, digital expenditure, technical upgrades, and online customer surveys.

Restraint
Data security issues and COVID-19 pandemic laws
Real-time sporting events were halted for a few months due to COVID-19 laws, which had a negative impact on the market. In addition, the absence of technical infrastructure in developing nations, as well as the lack of payment transfer and data security, may stymie industry expansion.

Global Fantasy Sports Market: Key Players
Battery

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

CBS Sports
Playup Ltd.
Sbn Gaming Network Pvt. Ltd.
Sleeper
Dream Sports
Fsport
Mobile Premier League
Nfl Fantasy
Other Prominent Players

Global Fantasy Sports Market: Regions
Global Fantasy Sports Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Fantasy Sports Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020. In terms of revenue, North America was the most important fantasy sports market. During the projected period, demand for fantasy sports contests in the United States and Canada stays at an all-time high, owing to a growing love for the fantasy sports industry and an increase in tech-savvy customers. Due to a growing interest in a variety of sports categories and an infusion of international vendors, European economies are also seeing increased demand.

Global Fantasy Sports Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global Fantasy Sports Market report also contains analysis on:

Fantasy Sports Segments:
By Type
Football
Baseball
Basket Ball
Hockey
Cricket
Others
By Application
Website
Mobile Application
Fantasy Sports Dynamics
Fantasy Sports Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Fantasy Sports Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Frequently Asked Questions
How big is the Fantasy Sports market?
What is the Fantasy Sports market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest Fantasy Sports market share?
Who are the key players in the Fantasy Sports market?
What are the factors driving the Fantasy Sports market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191966/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Hoskins' double in 9th lifts Phillies over Marlins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night. Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention. Seranthony Dominguez (4-1)

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • CF Montréal signs technical head Renard to extension 'for an indefinite period'

    MONTREAL — Major League Soccer club CF Montréal announced Thursday it has reached a new deal with Olivier Renard to head its technical team "for an indefinite period." The team says Renard will serve as vice-president and chief sporting officer and will sit on the organization's executive committee. He will continue to report directly to president and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais. Montreal's entire technical team, which includes the coaching staff, technical staff, therapy staff and d

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord