Fantasy running backs who could see their fortunes change in 2019

The 2018 fantasy football season has had its share of surprises, as every season does. That’s certainly true of offensive lines and the running backs they block for; my area of study this year.

Last summer, I didn’t see Christian McCaffrey becoming fantasy’s No. 1 back in PPR (currently No. 2 in Yahoo’s default scoring heading into Week 17) or Leonard Fournette being 36th. In July I ranked Carolina’s offensive line 12 spots behind Jacksonville’s, but the Panthers have provided their star tailback dramatically better blocking. Turns out the black cats have been substantially better at coping with rampant injuries than the spotted kind.

It’s really no surprise when injuries are responsible for a line’s decline. That’s largely why Oakland has gone from one of the NFL’s best to one of the worst in two short years, though Kelechi Osemele’s play also went from dominant to middling this season.

Another injury-wracked team, Atlanta, plunged from fifth in my preseason rankings to the bottom tier of run blocking. On the other hand, the Chargers, Broncos and Seahawks have gelled revamped lines faster than anticipated. Their excellent work contributed to fantasy success for Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay and Chris Carson.

Who will surprise in 2019? Let’s take a look at four RBs whose fortunes will be affected by the big guys up front.

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Through 16 games, the Rams have the league’s best run blocking. Their 5.53 adjusted line yards leads second-best New Orleans by a substantial margin in Football Outsiders’ metric. This offensive line is best in the league at ensuring that Rams backs aren’t stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage. C.J. Anderson was chilling on the couch two weeks ago but, operating behind this line, he rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown in Week 16. They are an elite unit and deserve a lot of credit for Los Angeles’ offensive success this season.

In his fourth year, Rob Havenstein has developed into one of the league’s best tackles. He’s a great building block for the line. However, a significant factor in this offense’s success over the last two years was the acquisition of veterans Andrew Whitworth and John Sullivan. In his ninth season Sullivan has faded badly, though. Perhaps the 33-year-old center will rebound in 2019, but this could be Father Time declaring victory.

Whitworth had another great season, but he just celebrated his 37th birthday. The NFL’s oldest lineman is signed through next year but guard Rodger Saffold, who has been excellent, is an impending free agent. At the other guard spot 2016 seventh-round pick Austin Blythe has been a revelation this season, but it remains to be seen how solid he’ll be long-term.

As glorious of a talent as Todd Gurley is, fantasy gamers remember how disappointing he was before the o-line rounded into form. Granted, that was a Jeff Fisher offense, not Sean McVay’s, but Gurley’s rushing totals have dipped since mid-November. While he’s battled injury and Cooper Kupp’s absence has hampered the offense as a whole, the line’s dominance has also been less pronounced late in the year.

We need to keep an eye on this unit in the offseason. With the exception of intriguing rookie tackle Joseph Noteboom, who’s flashed in just 31 snaps, there isn’t a lot of depth in La La Land. The team can probably replace Sullivan if necessary, but were they to lose Saffold and Whitworth the run-blocking would surely suffer. It might be enough to break ties against Gurley at the top of fantasy drafts.

The state of the Rams offensive line could hamper Todd Gurley’s 2019 outlook. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

Rumors of Le’Veon Bell coming to the Hoosier State would present a greater threat to Marlon Mack’s 2019 fantasy value than the state of his offensive line. Under GM Chris Ballard, the Colts have done a fantastic job of rebuilding this unit. Their most important acquisition was guard Quenton Nelson, in whom Ballard invested the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Nelson has been as advertised, especially in pass protection, and should only continue to improve in the running game.

Another rookie, Braden Smith, has greatly out-performed expectations as the exceedingly rare college guard who successfully transitions to tackle in the NFL. Center Ryan Kelly is a linchpin of the line, though he needs to prove he can stay healthy.

When they’re on the field with veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo, this nucleus helps the offense fire on all cylinders. The Colts are currently eighth in adjusted line yards and averaging a respectable 4.2 yards per carry. With so many young players on board, the best is yet to come for this group.

The primary beneficiary of that blocking is probably Marlon Mack, barring the addition of Bell or a sensational rookie. He has flaws in his game but is an explosive runner with the requisite size to be a feature back. While 2018 hasn’t been a true breakout campaign for Mack, he has performed well enough to hold the early-down job, with talented rookie Nyheim Hines carving out a role that could mirror prime-Darren Sproles if all goes perfectly for him.

Mack has been inconsistent enough to potentially fly under the radar in the fantasy world this offseason. If the hype machine doesn’t kick into high gear, he could be a value pick in 2019 drafts. There will be exciting opportunities for ball carriers as the Colts’ o-line reaches its peak potential. Feel confident in whoever holds the pole position in Indy.

James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

For all its accolades, the Steelers’ vaunted offensive line is just 15th in Football Outsiders’ run-blocking metric. Only the Arizona Cardinals have produced fewer rushing yards. Pittsburgh’s pass-happy tendencies would almost certainly change if Ben Roethlisberger were to follow through on his annual retirement talk, but their running backs’ scoring opportunities would decline as well.

Four-fifths of the o-line’s perennial starters are over 30 and it wouldn’t come as a huge shock if the Steelers seek cap savings by parting ways with one or more of these grizzled veterans. Blue-chipper David DeCastro will be back, but from a grading perspective he’s had his worst year since entering the league in 2012. Pittsburgh is one of the NFL’s best at grooming future starters at any position, but there are no sure things waiting in the wings here.

One way or another, it’s easy to imagine the run-blocking taking a step back next season. With James Conner as the presumptive starter on a prolific offense (assuming Big Ben returns), he could be over-drafted in fantasy leagues. Conner is a solid runner but doesn’t provide the passing-game dimension of his predecessor, so he won’t be anything close to the focal point of an offense featuring two of the league’s 10 best receivers.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

From a fantasy perspective it might be a blessing in disguise that Aaron Jones ended up on IR this season, curtailing his promising campaign. Any player of Jones’ caliber is likely to be a trendy pick in 2019 drafts, but at least he doesn’t carry a lot of fresh hype into the offseason. Before being injured in Week 15, Jones scored in six out of seven games. He averaged nearly 100 total yards per game after finally ousting Jamaal Williams to take command of the Packers’ backfield.

Jones is a better runner than Mack and could be attached to an even better offensive line, if Green Bay can avoid offseason personnel turmoil. They boast one of the best bookend tackle combos in the NFL and the interior of this line performed better than expected. Center Corey Linsley bounced back from a down 2017 and the play of Justin McCray has improved measurably despite the second-year guard missing a large chunk of the season with a shoulder injury. According to Football Outsiders, the Pack has posted the fourth-best run-blocking metrics in the league. Jones should continue to build on his breakout performance next season.

