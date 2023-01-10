Fantasy Premier League tips: Transfer and captain picks for FPL gameweek 20 deadline

(Action Images via Reuters)

A double gameweek 20 will give Fantasy Premier League managers a big chance to scoop a very decent points haul.

Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City all play twice in FPL this week, although each team hardly has the easiest of fixtures to contend with.

Here are our transfer tips for GW20 ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline...

Harry Kane - Tottenham - £11.6m

With 14 goals against Arsenal, north London derbies are among Kane’s favourite games to play in and he has a fair few against Man City, too. It would be fitting if he broke Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham goal record on Sunday and your FPL team can benefit in the process. A tight call, captaining Kane or Erling Haaland.

Riyad Mahrez - Man City - £7.5m

With a goal and two assists in the Premier League since the restart, plus a good record in the cups, Mahrez is a fairly cheap option to supplement whichever combination of Haaland/Kevin De Bruyne/Joao Cancelo you fancy from City.

Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace - £5.6m

The midfielder has three goals and three assists to his name and games against Chelsea and United should not deter managers from bringing him in. Eze has done well against the big boys with contributions away to both Man City and Liverpool already.

Bruno Fernandes - Man United - £9.8m

By now Marcus Rashford should be a shoo-in for most FPL squads but Fernandes is worth adding too if you’re confident in United’s chances this weekend. The playmaker has three assists in four games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton - £7.9m

A huge bottom-of-the-table clash with Southampton could suit the striker if Everton can get their act together and utilise their star man. A risky call, but two leaky defences mean this game could turn into a bit of a goalfest.